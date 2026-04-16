Best Premium Laser Printers Available in India

A premium laser printer is a must-have for entrepreneurs and businesses who prioritise high-quality printing and regularly handle documents like invoices, marketing materials, and agreements. These printers are designed to meet heavy printing demands while delivering professional-quality output. Known brands such as HP, Canon, and Brother are selling premium laser printers in India with the latest printing technologies, sharp text output and speed. Some are built for small to medium-sized businesses and offer print, copy, and scan functions. To help you pick the best option, we have compiled a list of some of the best premium laser printers in India that strike a strong balance between performance, features, and overall value for office environments.

HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw

The HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw is a monochrome laser printer ideal for everyday printing needs. This device is designed to give professional-level output, supports automatic two-sided printing and offers a print speed of up to 35 pages per minute. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and has an automatic paper jam recovery feature for efficient printing.

The HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw is compatible with Alexa, which allows users to control printing tasks through simple voice commands. It offers 200 x 1200 Dots Per Inch print resolution. It also allows remote management through a centralised dashboard. This model has HP Wolf Pro Security.

HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw Price in India

The HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw costs Rs. 77,325 in India.

HP LaserJet M207dw

HP'S LaserJet M207dw is another compact monochrome laser printer designed for small office setups and home use. This model has dual-band Wi-Fi that is said to be capable of detecting and fixing connectivity issues. You will get a print speed of up to 28 pages per minute in this machine.

For saving cost, the HP LaserJet M207dw features automatic duplex printing. It supports wireless printing from smartphones, tablets, and PCs. It is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, AirPrint, Android, and Chromebook. Additionally, users can manage their printing through the HP Smart app directly from their mobile devices. The printer supports Ethernet connectivity.

HP LaserJet M207dw Price in India

The HP LaserJet M207dw is priced at Rs. 53,370 in India.

Brother DCP-L5510DN

The Brother DCP-L5510DN is another model suitable for small teams and distributed office setups. This monochrome laser printer can handle print, scan, and copy functionalities. It delivers up to 48 pages per minute and a print resolution of up to 1200 × 1200 dpi. It provides automatic duplex printing and boasts a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF). The printer also includes a 250-sheet input tray. Different paper sizes, including A4, Letter, Legal, and various envelope formats, are supported in this model

Brother has packed a 3.5-inch touchscreen display on the Brother DCP-L5510DN for controls and navigation. It has 2GB of memory and is claimed to provide a monthly duty cycle of up to 90,000 pages. For connectivity, the Brother DCP-L5510DN has USB and Ethernet (LAN). It supports Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. It uses a TN3608 series toner cartridge.

Brother DCP-L5510DN Price in India

You can get the Brother DCP-L5510DN for Rs. 43,495 through Amazon.

HP LaserJet Enterprise 507dn

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 507dn is a solid option for your high-volume printing needs. This monochrome laser printer supports both Ethernet and USB connectivity. For black-and-white output, the printer offers speeds of up to 45 pages per minute. There's no support for colour printing, though, so you'll need to look at other options if your business requires colour printing.

Designed for heavy-duty printing, the HP 507dn has a maximum Sheet Capacity of 550. It also helps in saving time by allowing users to print both sides of a page through automatic duplex printing.

HP LaserJet Enterprise 507dn Price in India

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 507dn is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 74,500

Canon MF746Cx

The Canon MF746Cx is a multifunction laser printer that can handle printing, scanning, and copying functions in a single unit. It offers colour laser printing with a resolution of up to 1200X1200 dpi. The print speed promised by this model is 27 pages per minute for both colour and monochrome documents. The printer features automatic double-sided printing.

It has Wi-Fi connectivity and supports Windows 10 systems. The Canon MF746Cx has a 250-sheet paper capacity and supports media such as plain paper and envelopes. It has a dual-processor setup and includes 1GB of memory.

Canon MF746Cx Laser Price in India

The Canon MF746Cx is priced at Rs. 80,950 in India.

FAQs

1. What is the print speed of the HP LaserJet M207dw?

The HP LaserJet M207d can print up to 28 pages per minute for single-sided documents.

2. Does the Brother DCP-L5510DN printer support automatic duplex printing?

Yes, Brother DCP-L5510DN supports automatic two-sided printing, helping save paper and improve efficiency.

3. What is the printing speed of HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw?

The HP LaserJet Pro 3001dw can print up to 35 pages per minute for single-sided documents.