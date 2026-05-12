Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Whether it is for office work, online classes, entertainment, or even casual gaming, laptops have quietly become one of the most essential gadgets in everyday life. Thin and light laptops, in particular, are popular among buyers looking for portability without compromising too much on performance. If you have been planning to upgrade your ageing laptop or purchase your first lightweight notebook, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity to do so. Amazon is currently offering discounts on several thin and light laptops from brands such as Lenovo and Acer, alongside additional bank offers and EMI options.

One of the notable deals during the sale is on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and features a 15-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It is listed with a launch price of Rs. 59,290. However, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, the laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,383, inclusive of eligible bank offers.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Like other categories during the Great Summer Sale, Amazon offers direct discounts of up to 35 percent on laptops. There are also bank discounts from HDFC Bank. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500 on credit and debit card transactions. If you are a Prime member, you can also get a flat Rs. 250 discount. The e-commerce giant also offers no-cost EMI options on select products.

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