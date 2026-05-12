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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Amazon offers direct discounts of up to 35 percent on laptops during the Great Summer Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 18:30 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

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Highlights
  • Thin and light laptops are available at reduced prices during Amazon Sale
  • Buyers can get discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI offers
  • HDFC Bank offers a 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit cards
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Whether it is for office work, online classes, entertainment, or even casual gaming, laptops have quietly become one of the most essential gadgets in everyday life. Thin and light laptops, in particular, are popular among buyers looking for portability without compromising too much on performance. If you have been planning to upgrade your ageing laptop or purchase your first lightweight notebook, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity to do so. Amazon is currently offering discounts on several thin and light laptops from brands such as Lenovo and Acer, alongside additional bank offers and EMI options.

One of the notable deals during the sale is on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and features a 15-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It is listed with a launch price of Rs. 59,290. However, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, the laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,383, inclusive of eligible bank offers.

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Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Like other categories during the Great Summer Sale, Amazon offers direct discounts of up to 35 percent on laptops. There are also bank discounts from HDFC Bank. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500 on credit and debit card transactions. If you are a Prime member, you can also get a flat Rs. 250 discount. The e-commerce giant also offers no-cost EMI options on select products.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 59,290 Rs. 33,383 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 47,990 Rs. 28,870 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16 Rs. 84,990 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now
HP 15 Rs. 52,114 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Asus Chromebook CX1405 Rs. 51,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S14 Rs. 1,08,990 Rs. 81,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 OLED Rs. 83,704 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S16 Rs. 1,67,990 Rs. 84,990 Buy Now

 

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Further reading: HP, Acer, Lenovo, Asus, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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