Technology News
English Edition

Best Laser Printers Under Rs 25,000 in India

Brands like HP, Canon, Brother offer printers for both home and small office use, balancing performance and affordability for everyday printing needs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 17:45 IST
Best Laser Printers Under Rs 25,000 in India

Photo Credit: HP

Most printers in this range offer automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP Laser 303dw adds Wi-Fi and mobile printing support
  • Most printers here support up to 30 pages per minute speeds
  • These printers suit both home users and small office setups
Advertisement

If you are shopping for a dependable printer in India, laser models from brands like HP, Canon, and Brother are often the go-to choices. They are known for fast printing, consistent text quality, and lower long-term costs compared to inkjet printers. In the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, you will find both single-function printers and all-in-one options that add scanning and copying, making them suitable for home users as well as small offices.

Most printers in this range offer speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, automatic duplex printing, and wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi, AirPrint, and mobile app support. Brands like HP, Canon, and Brother cater to both small offices and everyday home use, offering options that balance performance with practical features such as scanning, copying, and wireless connectivity. Overall, this category strikes a good balance between performance, features, and affordability for regular document printing needs.

HP Laser 303d

The HP Laser 303d is a monochrome laser printer built for print-only use, aimed at small teams of up to five users. It supports automatic duplex printing for easy two-sided documents and can print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute on A4 sheets. The printer delivers a maximum resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi. HP recommends a monthly print volume of 300 to 2,300 pages, with a maximum duty cycle of 30,000 pages.hp laser printer hp inline1 1 hp

The device includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It supports multiple paper sizes, including A4, A5, B5, Oficio, and envelopes, with duplex printing available for A4 and Oficio. For connectivity, the printer uses Hi-Speed USB 2.0 and is equipped with 256MB of memory. It uses a single black toner cartridge paired with a separate imaging drum and is backed by a one-year limited warranty.

 

HP Laser 303d Price in India

The HP Laser 303d printer is currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs. 13,999.

HP Laser 303dw

The HP Laser 303dw is a space-saving monochrome laser printer aimed at small offices with up to five users. It is capable of producing up to 30 pages per minute and includes built-in double-sided printing to cut down on paper consumption. The printer supports a monthly limit of up to 30,000 pages, while optimal usage is suggested between 300 and 2,300 pages. It can output prints at a maximum quality of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and features a 250-sheet paper feeder along with a 100-sheet output tray.hp laser printer hp inline2 1 hp

For connectivity, the printer offers wireless options such as Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and support through HP's mobile application, along with a USB interface. It operates with a single black toner unit paired with a separate imaging drum and works with HP 181A as well as higher-capacity HP 181X cartridges. The device can process different paper types within a weight range of 60 to 220 gsm and is equipped with 256MB RAM, along with an automatic paper detection system for regular office use.

 

HP Laser 303dw Price in India

Currently, the HP Laser 303dw printer's price in India on Amazon is set at Rs. 15,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010

The Canon imageCLASS MF3010 is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying in a single unit. It delivers print and copy speeds of up to 18 pages per minute on A4 and offers a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi, with enhanced output quality. The device has a monthly duty cycle of up to 8,000 pages and is best suited for a recommended volume of 250 to 1,000 pages.canon laser printer canon inline canon

The printer uses a CIS scanner that supports optical resolutions up to 600 x 600 dpi, with higher software-enhanced output. It includes basic copy features such as ID card copy and zoom adjustments from 50 to 200 percent. The unit connects via USB and features a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output capacity, making it suitable for light home or small-office use.

 

Canon imageCLASS MF3010 Price in India

In India, the Canon imageCLASS MF3010 printer is listed on Amazon India at Rs. 18,398.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a monochrome all-in-one printer designed for small offices and home use, offering print, scan, and copy functions. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute with automatic duplex printing and a resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The device supports a monthly duty cycle of 30,000 pages, with a recommended range of 300 to 2,300 pages. It includes a 250-sheet input tray, a 100-sheet output tray, and supports A4 and envelope sizes. Copying supports up to 99 pages with resizing from 25 to 400 percent, while scanning reaches up to 600 dpi.hp laser printer hp inline3 hp

Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP mobile app. It comes with 256MB memory, a button-based control panel, and consumes up to 445W during printing and less than 1W in sleep mode.

 

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw printer is currently priced at Rs. 21,499 on Amazon.

Brother DCP-L2541DW

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a compact monochrome laser multifunction device designed for home users, combining printing, scanning, and copying in one unit. It can produce up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing. The printer delivers a maximum print quality of 2400 x 600 dpi, while the scanner supports resolutions up to 600 x 2400 dpi. It also allows multiple copies with resizing options between 25 percent and 400 percent and includes a 100-sheet output tray.brother laser printer brother inline 1 brother

For connectivity, the device offers USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi options, including Wi-Fi Direct support. It features a simple two-line display and comes with 32MB of memory. With its wireless capabilities, duplex support, and consistent monochrome output, it is well-suited for home users who need efficient printing along with scanning and copying in a space-saving design.

 

Brother DCP-L2541DW Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2541DW printer currently costs Rs. 23,599 in India via Amazon.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Laser Printers, Best Laser Printers in India, HP, Canon, Brother
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette
Pochamma OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online?

Related Stories

Best Laser Printers Under Rs 25,000 in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This New Motorola Edge 70 Series Phone Could Launch in India Soon
  2. Vivo X300 FE Could Launch in India With a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit
  3. Oppo Reno 16 Series Said to Borrow This OnePlus 15 Feature
  4. Infinix Note 60 Pro With a 6,500mAh Battery Arrives at This Price in India
  5. Oppo Announces Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set
  6. Apple Could Begin Selling iPhone Fold Alongside iPhone 18 Pro Models
  7. Huawei Pura X Max Wide Set to Beat Apple, Samsung to Launch a Wide Foldable
  8. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launches in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pochamma OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online?
  2. Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Justin Sun vs WLFI: Tron Founder Questions WLFI Over Token Freeze, Governance
  4. Eken Babu Season 9 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  5. Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected
  6. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating
  7. Anju Sundarikal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Show Online
  8. Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette
  9. Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications Leak Hints at Major Battery and Camera Upgrades On the Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »