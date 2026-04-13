Best Laser Printers Under Rs 25,000 in India

If you are shopping for a dependable printer in India, laser models from brands like HP, Canon, and Brother are often the go-to choices. They are known for fast printing, consistent text quality, and lower long-term costs compared to inkjet printers. In the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, you will find both single-function printers and all-in-one options that add scanning and copying, making them suitable for home users as well as small offices.

Most printers in this range offer speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, automatic duplex printing, and wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi, AirPrint, and mobile app support. Brands like HP, Canon, and Brother cater to both small offices and everyday home use, offering options that balance performance with practical features such as scanning, copying, and wireless connectivity. Overall, this category strikes a good balance between performance, features, and affordability for regular document printing needs.

HP Laser 303d

The HP Laser 303d is a monochrome laser printer built for print-only use, aimed at small teams of up to five users. It supports automatic duplex printing for easy two-sided documents and can print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute on A4 sheets. The printer delivers a maximum resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi. HP recommends a monthly print volume of 300 to 2,300 pages, with a maximum duty cycle of 30,000 pages.

The device includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It supports multiple paper sizes, including A4, A5, B5, Oficio, and envelopes, with duplex printing available for A4 and Oficio. For connectivity, the printer uses Hi-Speed USB 2.0 and is equipped with 256MB of memory. It uses a single black toner cartridge paired with a separate imaging drum and is backed by a one-year limited warranty.

HP Laser 303d Price in India

The HP Laser 303d printer is currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs. 13,999.

HP Laser 303dw

The HP Laser 303dw is a space-saving monochrome laser printer aimed at small offices with up to five users. It is capable of producing up to 30 pages per minute and includes built-in double-sided printing to cut down on paper consumption. The printer supports a monthly limit of up to 30,000 pages, while optimal usage is suggested between 300 and 2,300 pages. It can output prints at a maximum quality of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and features a 250-sheet paper feeder along with a 100-sheet output tray.

For connectivity, the printer offers wireless options such as Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and support through HP's mobile application, along with a USB interface. It operates with a single black toner unit paired with a separate imaging drum and works with HP 181A as well as higher-capacity HP 181X cartridges. The device can process different paper types within a weight range of 60 to 220 gsm and is equipped with 256MB RAM, along with an automatic paper detection system for regular office use.

HP Laser 303dw Price in India

Currently, the HP Laser 303dw printer's price in India on Amazon is set at Rs. 15,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010

The Canon imageCLASS MF3010 is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying in a single unit. It delivers print and copy speeds of up to 18 pages per minute on A4 and offers a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi, with enhanced output quality. The device has a monthly duty cycle of up to 8,000 pages and is best suited for a recommended volume of 250 to 1,000 pages.

The printer uses a CIS scanner that supports optical resolutions up to 600 x 600 dpi, with higher software-enhanced output. It includes basic copy features such as ID card copy and zoom adjustments from 50 to 200 percent. The unit connects via USB and features a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output capacity, making it suitable for light home or small-office use.

Canon imageCLASS MF3010 Price in India

In India, the Canon imageCLASS MF3010 printer is listed on Amazon India at Rs. 18,398.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a monochrome all-in-one printer designed for small offices and home use, offering print, scan, and copy functions. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute with automatic duplex printing and a resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The device supports a monthly duty cycle of 30,000 pages, with a recommended range of 300 to 2,300 pages. It includes a 250-sheet input tray, a 100-sheet output tray, and supports A4 and envelope sizes. Copying supports up to 99 pages with resizing from 25 to 400 percent, while scanning reaches up to 600 dpi.

Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP mobile app. It comes with 256MB memory, a button-based control panel, and consumes up to 445W during printing and less than 1W in sleep mode.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw printer is currently priced at Rs. 21,499 on Amazon.

Brother DCP-L2541DW

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a compact monochrome laser multifunction device designed for home users, combining printing, scanning, and copying in one unit. It can produce up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing. The printer delivers a maximum print quality of 2400 x 600 dpi, while the scanner supports resolutions up to 600 x 2400 dpi. It also allows multiple copies with resizing options between 25 percent and 400 percent and includes a 100-sheet output tray.

For connectivity, the device offers USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi options, including Wi-Fi Direct support. It features a simple two-line display and comes with 32MB of memory. With its wireless capabilities, duplex support, and consistent monochrome output, it is well-suited for home users who need efficient printing along with scanning and copying in a space-saving design.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2541DW printer currently costs Rs. 23,599 in India via Amazon.