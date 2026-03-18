Whether you're working from home or managing school assignments, printers remain as an essential tool. While basic printing technology has not changed drastically over the years, the latest printers now offer innovative features aimed at delivering sharp output. Companies like HP, Canon, and Brother are launching different printers at regular intervals in the Indian market with fast printing speed, high tray capacity, and latest connectivity options. That said, selecting the right model suitable for your requirements can be overwhelming because of the number of models available.

Here are the best laser printers you should check out for your home printing requirements. The list includes HP 303dw, HP 323sdnw, Canon MF3010, HP 303d and Brother DCP-L2541DW.

HP 303dw

HP 303dw is a strong choice with solid performance for typical home use. This compact auto-duplex Wi-Fi printer delivers a print speed of 30 pages per minute for printing quality documents and detailed photos. It uses an 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and provides black and white printing. For connectivity, this model has both Wi-Fi and USB (USB 2.0) options. It weighs 10.2 kilograms and includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It is designed to print 30,000 pages a month. It can be managed through the HP Smart app.

This monochrome printer is equipped with 256MB of memory. It supports different media sizes like A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, envelopes (DL, C5).

HP 303dw Price in India

The HP 303dw is listed for Rs. 15,999 on Amazon. It is available in a Black colour option.

HP 323sdnw

HP 323sdnw is another Monochrome printer model suited to your home printing requirements. This model is relevant for people who need to print things, make copies, and scan them. It comes equipped with automatic duplex printing. It includes an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for convenience. HP says this machine is designed to print 30,000 pages monthly.

For connectivity, HP 323sdnw has Wi-Fi and a USB 2.0 interface. This model uses HP's 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and offers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. Like other HP printers, the HP 323sdnw also carries a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. You can print a wide range of media sizes, including A4, A5, B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelopes like DL and C5, in this printer. It weighs 13.79 Kilograms.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon for Rs. 24,499. You can get this model in a Black colourway.

Canon MF3010

The Canon MF3010 is a reliable laser printer designed for study-related printing, business tasks, and household printing needs. You can avail print, scan, and copy functions in this single compact unit. It offers monochrome output at speeds of up to 18 pages per minute. It has USB 2.0 connectivity with support for Windows 11/10/8.1, macOS, and Linux systems. This model uses Canon Cartridge 725 for printing.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Canon MF3010 offers a maximum print resolution of 600x 600 dpi. Its flatbed scanner supports up to 600x600 dpi resolution. It is compatible with various paper sizes like A4, B5, A5, Legal, and Letter. You can print paper weights ranging from 64 to 275 GSM in this model. The printer features a 150-sheet A4 input tray. This model operates at a maximum power consumption of 960W.

Canon MF3010 Price in India

The price of the Canon MF3010 is set at Rs. 18,398 in India. It is available in a Black colourway.

HP 303d

The HP 303d is another strong option if your budget is below Rs. 15,000. This auto-duplex laser printer is designed for handling both low and high volume printing. It offers automatic double-sided printing and has USB 2.0 connectivity. This model is also claimed to print up to 30,000 prints in a month.

The HP 303d weighs 10.2 Kilograms. It uses the 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. This model also boasts a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It supports different media sizes, including A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, and envelopes such as DL and C5.

HP 303d Price in India

The HP 303d is priced at Rs. 13,999, and you can buy this model via Amazon in a Black shade.

Brother DCP-L2541DW

If you're looking for a decent all-in-one printer with a scanner and the ability to print pictures, the Brother DCP-L2541DW is a great choice. This monochrome laser all-in-one printer is designed for home use and delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute. It includes automatic duplex printing and has a flatbed scanner. You will get a print resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi (HQ1200) in this model. The scanner in the machine offers up to 600 x 2400 dpi resolution. It includes a 100-sheet output tray.

Photo Credit: Amazon

In terms of connectivity, the Brother DCP-L2541DW has USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct. It features an LCD panel and has 2,600 page high yield inbox toner cartridges. It offers 32MB of memory. It supports A4, Letter, A5, A5(Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, and India Legal paper sizes.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer is priced at Rs. 22,299. It is available through Amazon in a Black colourway.

FAQs

1. What functions does the HP 323sdnw offer?

The HP 323sdnw supports printing, scanning, and copying in a single device.

2. Is the Canon MF3010 a colour printer?

No, the Canon MF3010 is a monochrome laser printer.

3. What is the print speed of the HP printers listed here?

The HP 303dw, HP 323sdnw, and HP 303d offer a maximum print speed of up to 30 pages per minute (ppm).

4. Which toner cartridge does the HP 323sdnw use?

The printer uses HP's 181A Black Original Laser Toner cartridge