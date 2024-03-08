Samsung has finally introduced its next-generation ultra-modern notebooks for the Indian market with the launch of its Galaxy Book4 series. Samsung has introduced three new models for the 2024 lineup – the Galaxy Book4 Pro, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book4 360. The Book4 Series succeeds the previous Samsung Galaxy Book3 lineup of laptops, serving as the company's premium offering within this segment. Much like the Galaxy Book3 range, these new laptops perfectly portray finesse and luxury.

Each laptop has cutting-edge hardware and features, making it the top choice in the premium laptop segment. With its lightweight form factor, immersive displays, and best-in-class hardware, the Galaxy Book4 series is here to slay the laptop segment. To discover the unique qualities of these newest laptops, be sure to read this article.

Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

The latest 2024 Galaxy Book4 Pro series from Samsung will blow away your mind! The newest laptops are not just your regular ultrabooks but a pinnacle of notebooks. The Galaxy Book4 Pro series offers the ultimate screen experience with its 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen provides unparalleled colours and saturations alongside a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate for a best-in-class experience.

The ultra-smooth and super-responsive touchscreen makes the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Pro even more special. Moreover, with Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, you also get S Pen support, meaning you can glide between your projects, draw your favourite inspirations with great detail, or write a diary to let out your innermost thoughts. Moreover, the Vision Booster lets you view the best-quality display even in bright sunlight while enhancing colour reproduction.

The Samsung Galaxy4 Pro series also packs a punch when it comes to performance. The latest lineup of laptops are loaded with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, delivering up to 7 per cent more performance than the 13th Raptor Lake Intel chipsets. The new line of Ultra processors also houses advanced NPUs onboard that deliver the next level of intelligent AI performance for different tasks. The laptops are also Intel Evo certified, meaning they will glide smoothly at all the heavy tasks you throw at them.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 are among the lightest ultrabooks available in the market, making an ideal choice for those always on the go. The latest laptops brings exceptional battery backup. Moreover, if you are low on battery, you can quickly charge up to 35 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Buy Now

Galaxy Book4 360

The Galaxy Book4 360 is one of the sleekest and most lightweight laptops available on the market, with just 13.7mm thickness and 1.46 kg weight. The laptop is available in Grey colour option, which redefines premium look and feel.

The latest 2-in-1 laptop offers a super sharp 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers vivid colours and ultra-fast response time to get the best visual experience in this segment. Moreover, you get muti-touch gesture support with the response touchscreen. With S Pen support, you can now flip the screen, take notes, and draw your masterworks with great precision.

The Galaxy Book4 360 is a powerhouse that provides state-of-the-art performance with the latest generation of EVO-certified Intel Core processors. This, coupled with powerful Intel graphics, will never cause you to notice any lag or drop in performance while using this beastly machine. You may wonder if all these power-packed performances will quickly eat away the battery. However, it is quite the opposite. With the all-new Galaxy Book4 360, the battery can last throughout the day. Moreover, a mere 30-minute charge can deliver up to 39 per cent of battery.

Buy Now

Experience the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem with Galaxy Book4 Pro Series and Galaxy Book4 360

The Galaxy Book4 series is so special and unique that you can get the maximum with your other Galaxy devices. With the Galaxy ecosystem, you can easily connect your smartphone and use it as a webcam to get the highest quality of video and the perfect angle during virtual meetings and more.

Talking about AI features, you can access an AI-powered Photo Remaster tool that lets you upscale your old and low-quality images to high-quality ones with simple taps. Moreover, the Samsung Studio makes editing videos on your laptop and Galaxy mobile more accessible. It brings out the masterpiece you always envisioned.

Apart from this, Buds Auto Switch to switch from one device to another; Multi-control to manage projects across devices; switch to dual-monitor experience with Galaxy Book4 and Galaxy Tab; quick share to transfer files at blazing high speeds; and more. These are some of the long list of features the all-new Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book4 360 offer, making it your most reliable companion.

Disclaimer: T&C's applied.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.