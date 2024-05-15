Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update: Report

Google Pixel 8a was recently unveiled globally and in India. The smartphone comes with an in-house Tensor G3 SoC and joins the Pixel 8 series as the budget offering in the lineup. Now, the Pixel 8a seems to be quietly getting its first software update. According to an Android Authority report, Google is rolling out the first software update for its latest Pixel smartphone. The 190MB update comes with a few upgrades, which include the May 2024 Android security patch and Google's AI-powered wallpaper generator. There are no more notable changes with this update.

The generative AI feature was previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets. The tool helps create unique wallpapers prompted by user-specified keywords and themes. A customised version of the feature can also be found on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series.

The Google Pixel 8a comes with a Tensor G3 SoC, a 4,492mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It sports a 6.1-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen and has an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The phone ships with Android 14 out-of-the-box. It joins the Google Pixel 8 series, which was introduced in October 2023 with a base Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets.

Offered in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain colour options, the Google Pixel 8a starts in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 59,999.

