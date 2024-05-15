Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to come with a 5,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 17:41 IST
Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K70 Ultra is expected to join the Redmi K70 Pro (pictured), K70 and K70E

Highlights
  • Redmi K70 Ultra could feature a 1.5K 8T LTPO display
  • The handset may feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM
  • The Redmi K70 Ultra may support 120W wured fast charging
Advertisement

Redmi K70 Ultra has been doing rounds of the rumour mill recently. The handset is expected to join the Redmi K70 series, which was unveiled in China in November 2023. The lineup includes the base Redmi K70, the Redmi K70E and the Redmi K70 Pro. Previously, reports have suggested some key details about the RAM and display of the purported smartphone. Now, it has been spotted on a certification site, with the listing suggesting the processor and charging specifications of the upcoming phone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared in a Weibo post that the Redmi K70 Ultra with the model number 2407FRK8EC was recently spotted on China's 3C certification websites, suggesting an imminent launch. The tipster says that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. The chipset is expected to offer "Supreme Performance and Comprehensive AI," according to the tipster.​​​

The rumoured Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery, which is bigger than the 5,000mAh cell packed in the base Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro. The upcoming Ultra handset is also said to support 120W wired fast charging.

Previous reports have claimed that the Redmi K70 Ultra could be equipped with an 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It is likely to come with 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM, alongside up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Redmi K70 Ultra could be introduced globally as the Xiaomi 14T Pro later this year in September. Notably, the Redmi K60 Ultra was unveiled globally as the Xiaomi 13T Pro in September 2023.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi K70 Ultra, Redmi K70 Ultra Specifications, Redmi K70 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Product Roadmap Leaked; Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More
  2. Poco F6 Pro Price, Key Features Revealed Ahead of May 23 Global Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Series to Launch on This Date; Design Teased
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
  5. HTC Teases New Smartphone Launch, HTC U24 Series Seems to Be in Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
  2. Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update: Report
  3. Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
  4. Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities
  5. Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  6. Google I/O 2024: Google Unveils AI Video Generator Veo, Takes on OpenAI’s Sora
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Tornado Cash Developer Sentenced to 64 Months in Prison on Charges of Laundering $1.2 Billion: Report
  9. Google I/O 2024: Google Photos to Get an AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature With Intelligent Search Capabilities
  10. Realme Buds Air 6 India Launch Set for May 22; Design, Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »