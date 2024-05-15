Redmi K70 Ultra has been doing rounds of the rumour mill recently. The handset is expected to join the Redmi K70 series, which was unveiled in China in November 2023. The lineup includes the base Redmi K70, the Redmi K70E and the Redmi K70 Pro. Previously, reports have suggested some key details about the RAM and display of the purported smartphone. Now, it has been spotted on a certification site, with the listing suggesting the processor and charging specifications of the upcoming phone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared in a Weibo post that the Redmi K70 Ultra with the model number 2407FRK8EC was recently spotted on China's 3C certification websites, suggesting an imminent launch. The tipster says that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. The chipset is expected to offer "Supreme Performance and Comprehensive AI," according to the tipster.​​​

The rumoured Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery, which is bigger than the 5,000mAh cell packed in the base Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro. The upcoming Ultra handset is also said to support 120W wired fast charging.

Previous reports have claimed that the Redmi K70 Ultra could be equipped with an 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It is likely to come with 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM, alongside up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Redmi K70 Ultra could be introduced globally as the Xiaomi 14T Pro later this year in September. Notably, the Redmi K60 Ultra was unveiled globally as the Xiaomi 13T Pro in September 2023.

