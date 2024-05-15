Technology News
Realme Buds Air 6 will launch in India alongside the Realme GT 6T.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 6 teased in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 6 will support up to 50dB ANC
  • The true wireless earphones have Hi-Res Audio certification
  • The Realme Buds Air 6 feature 12.4mm drivers
Realme Buds Air 6 will be unveiled in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the true wireless earphones and confirmed its design, a few key features and availability details. The earphones will succeed the Realme Buds Air 5, which was introduced in the country in August 2023 alongside a Realme Buds Air 5 Pro variant. So far, there has been no indication of a Realme Buds Air 6 Pro launch. Notably, the Buds Air 6 earphones will launch alongside the Realme GT 6T.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air 6 will launch in India on May 22 at 12pm IST alongside the Realme GT 6T. The earphones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the official Realme site and select offline retail stores. An Amazon microsite for the same has gone live. 

Realme Buds Air 6 is teased in a white colour option. The design of the charging case appears similar to its preceding model, while the earbuds are seen with minimal changes. The earphones are confirmed to come with Hi-Res Audio certification with LHDC 5.0 codec support. 

The upcoming true wireless earphones are also confirmed to feature 12.4mm drivers, claimed to be the largest in the segment. However, the company has not yet revealed the price or price range of the audio wearable, so the particular segment is not known for now. The older Realme Buds Air 5 launched at Rs. 3,699 in the country. It can be expected that the Buds Air 6 will be priced around that range.

The Realme Buds Air 6 is also confirmed to support active noise cancellation (ANC) to up to 50dB. The earphones will also feature a six-mic system backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC), which is claimed to help users experience clearer calls. Additionally, the Realme earphones will come with 55ms latency, which is claimed to improve the users' gaming experience.

