Adobe has released a new Adobe Express app for Android and iOS in beta testing. The new app brings Adobe's premium features and the generative artificial intelligence (AI) features of Firefly AI together on a mobile platform for the first time. The company has announced that while the app is in beta, it will be free for users to download and install. Some of the premium features will also be provided for free. However, as per a report, the generative AI features will require Adobe's generative credits.

For the unversed, Adobe Express is a cloud-based mobile content creation platform that has gone through multiple name changes and iterations since 2015 and was finally relaunched with its current name in 2021. This new app for Android and iOS combines Firefly AI's features and premium image editing features and offers it through a single interface. Additionally, the company has also added co-editing, review, and commenting capabilities to the app, which means users working on different smartphones can work on a project at the same time. Users on mobile and desktop will also be able to collaborate on the same project.

Coming to features, Adobe is offering premium photo and video editing features such as removing backgrounds and one-click resizing for free for as long as the app is in beta testing. However, the generative AI features will not be free, as per a report by The Verge. Using the Firefly-powered features such as generative fill and text-to-image will require Adobe's generative credits. These generally require a paid subscription, but the beta users will be given 25 credits per month.

Other features include AI-powered text styling, video templates, real-time caption generation in more than 100 languages, support for 4K videos, access to Adobe fonts, stock videos, music tracks, a content scheduler, and more. To keep content created and edited through its AI tools safe for commercial use, Firefly AI follows the guidelines of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an open-source technology to label AI-generated content.

The new Adobe Express mobile app in beta is available for free on Android and iOS devices. Android users can download the beta app from the Google Play store. Due to Apple's restrictions on the number of beta users, iOS users can join the waitlist here and Adobe will guide selected participants through the process.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.