Oppo Reno 12 series will launch later this month as a successor to the Oppo Reno 11 lineup. The company has announced the launch date of the new lineup in China. Oppo has also confirmed that the lineup will include the Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro. The company even revealed the rear panel design of the phones. We can expect to see more official teasers of the series closer to the launch date. Alongside the Reno 12 series, Oppo could also launch the Enco Air 4 Pro TWS earphones.

In a Weibo post, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 12 series will launch in China on May 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). It is teased to come with a 'silver' look, which suggests the handsets will arrive with silver finishes. The company also revealed the rear panel design of the upcoming phones.

Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/Oppo

The Oppo Reno 12 is seen in a silver shade, while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro appears in a purple colourway. Both phones have glossy, glittery finishes and feature elliptical rear camera modules in the top left corner.

Oppo did not share any other details about the phones. However, in another social media post, the Reno 12 series is teased to "bring you unexpected innovative ways to take photos." Oppo has also teased the Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro with up to 44 hours of battery life. The launch timeline of these true wireless earbuds has not been confirmed, but they could be unveiled at the Reno 12 launch.

The base Oppo Reno 12 model has been tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC, while the Pro variant is said to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Both handsets are likely to feature 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is also tipped to get a 50-megapixel front camera sensor and a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The Oppo Reno 11 5G and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G were launched in India in January this year. The Pro variant is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the base starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

