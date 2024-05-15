Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report

Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report

iPad Pro and iPad Air users can see date of first use, cycle count, more through Battery Health menu.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 19:31 IST
Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple reportedly adds new battery health feature to 2024 iPad air, iPad Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple's new tablets reportedly have a Battery Health menu
  • iPhone 15 lineup already offers a similar feature
  • . Signs of Battery Health menu were first spotted in the iPadOS 17.5 code
Advertisement

Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro with an M4 chip and the iPad Air lineup with an M2 chip at its 'Let Loose' event earlier this month. The Cupertino giant has reportedly added a new Battery Health menu on the 2024 generation tablets similar to the iPhone 15 series. This menu will show optimised charging options and data about the battery. It would allow users to limit the battery charge percentage to maximise lifespan. This setting will hold the battery charge at 80 percent before reaching 100 percent. The menu will list the cycle count as well. Signs of Battery Health menu were first spotted in the iPadOS 17.5 code.

Dutch website iCulture (via Macrumors) claims that the new iPad models launched this month feature the Battery Health menu for the first time. This can be accessed by heading to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. The new option reportedly lists charge cycle count, and maximum capacity and lets users set the maximum charging limit to 80 percent to protect the lifespan of the internal battery and reduce the chances of overheating and overcharging.

The Battery Health menu could show the manufacturing date of the battery and the date of first use. This battery health feature is already available on the iPhone 15 series. This feature was reportedly discovered in the iPadOS 17.5 beta code last month. This facility would allow iPad users to check the maximum battery capacity without depending on third-party apps.

Apple unveiled the iPad Air with M2 chip and iPad Pro models with M4 chips at its Lets Loose event last week. The iPad Air is released in 10.9-inch and 13-inch display options with a Liquid Retina (LCD) screen. The iPad Pro features a 'Tandem OLED' screen and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options. All new models run on iPadOS 17.

The price of the iPad Pro (2024) starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with an 11-inch screen. The iPad Air (2024) has an initial price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base 11-inch model.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2024, iPad Pro 2024, Battery Health Menu
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities

Related Stories

Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Product Roadmap Leaked; Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More
  2. Poco F6 Pro Price, Key Features Revealed Ahead of May 23 Global Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Series to Launch on This Date; Design Teased
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched
  5. HTC Teases New Smartphone Launch, HTC U24 Series Seems to Be in Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2024: DeepMind Showcases Real-Time Computer Vision-Based AI Interaction With Project Astra
  2. Google Pixel 8a Gets AI Wallpaper Generator With First Software Update: Report
  3. Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Get Battery Health Menu That Limits Charging to 80 Percent: Report
  4. Google I/O 2024: Text-to-Image AI Model Imagen 3 Unveiled, Gets Improved Image Generation Capabilities
  5. Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  6. Google I/O 2024: Google Unveils AI Video Generator Veo, Takes on OpenAI’s Sora
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI With Snapdragon SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Tornado Cash Developer Sentenced to 64 Months in Prison on Charges of Laundering $1.2 Billion: Report
  9. Google I/O 2024: Google Photos to Get an AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature With Intelligent Search Capabilities
  10. Realme Buds Air 6 India Launch Set for May 22; Design, Key Features, Availability Details Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »