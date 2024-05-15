Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro with an M4 chip and the iPad Air lineup with an M2 chip at its 'Let Loose' event earlier this month. The Cupertino giant has reportedly added a new Battery Health menu on the 2024 generation tablets similar to the iPhone 15 series. This menu will show optimised charging options and data about the battery. It would allow users to limit the battery charge percentage to maximise lifespan. This setting will hold the battery charge at 80 percent before reaching 100 percent. The menu will list the cycle count as well. Signs of Battery Health menu were first spotted in the iPadOS 17.5 code.

Dutch website iCulture (via Macrumors) claims that the new iPad models launched this month feature the Battery Health menu for the first time. This can be accessed by heading to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. The new option reportedly lists charge cycle count, and maximum capacity and lets users set the maximum charging limit to 80 percent to protect the lifespan of the internal battery and reduce the chances of overheating and overcharging.

The Battery Health menu could show the manufacturing date of the battery and the date of first use. This battery health feature is already available on the iPhone 15 series. This feature was reportedly discovered in the iPadOS 17.5 beta code last month. This facility would allow iPad users to check the maximum battery capacity without depending on third-party apps.

Apple unveiled the iPad Air with M2 chip and iPad Pro models with M4 chips at its Lets Loose event last week. The iPad Air is released in 10.9-inch and 13-inch display options with a Liquid Retina (LCD) screen. The iPad Pro features a 'Tandem OLED' screen and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options. All new models run on iPadOS 17.

The price of the iPad Pro (2024) starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with an 11-inch screen. The iPad Air (2024) has an initial price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base 11-inch model.

