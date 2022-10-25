Technology News
loading

How the US Plans to Control Semiconductor Exports, Transfer of Chip Technology to China

Apple will be forced to buy chips at market prices, instead of sourcing them at subsidised rates from China's YMTC.

By ANI |  Updated: 25 October 2022 10:58 IST
How the US Plans to Control Semiconductor Exports, Transfer of Chip Technology to China

Earlier Apple was planning to use chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies

Highlights
  • Several US administrators tried to impose restrictions on Huawei
  • Now, President Biden is taking on China's entire computing industry
  • US failed to stop the flow of computing technology to Chinese military

The Biden administration announced a dramatic expansion of controls on the export of US semiconductor technology to China, making it 'illegal' for any American company to trade semiconductor chips with Chinese companies.

The step is being taken to bring a pause in the Chinese tech sector and innovative ecosystems, as the Biden administration considers further advances in Chinese semiconductor technology, as counter to US national interests, Christopher Miller, a professor at Fletcher School wrote in Los Angeles Times.

If we look at the past, several US administrators including Donald Trump tried to impose restrictions on telecommunications equipment maker Huawei. Now, President Biden is taking on China's entire computing industry.

The limits aim to limit the transfer of cutting-edge graphics processing units, known as GPUs, a type of chip that is considered very crucial to running artificial intelligence applications in data centres.

For a decade, the US has failed to stop the flow of computing technology to the Chinese military. It is considered easy to limit technologies like missiles or radars when they solely have a military purpose, Miller said.

The US had tried to stop certain Chinese firms with military links from accessing advanced chips while letting tech flow to commercially oriented firms. But that policy clearly left gaps, after which the Biden administration placed new controls not merely on specific Chinese firms, but on the whole country.

The reason of US being sceptical about allowing sales of chips even for civilian purposes is the fact that once chips enter China, the US has no control over where they end up, Miller further said.

But Miller says that the US tech industry will also have to face the effect of the restrictions.

US citizens have often been legally engaged with Chinese chip firms, servicing their machines, selling them materials or in some cases, even working as chief executive officers.

Now, Americans will have to face legal penalties for conducting business with Chinese firms, just like they are sanctioned while conducting business with companies from Iran or North Korea.

Per Miller, the US companies are also feeling the heat, as several stock prices slumped after the US President announced the restrictions. Although the company will be able to make revenue outside China, still the lost revenue will hurt them.

Besides that, even the American buyers of Chinese chips will also be hit, and one of the prime examples of the case is Apple.

Earlier Apple was planning to use chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies, a Chinese government-backed company at subsidised prices, but now it will have no other option to buy chips from non-Chinese companies at market prices, Miller said.

"However, other than Silicon Valley, China to is expected to be facing a blow after the decision. It will take China's chip firms at least a decade to develop advanced chipmaking capabilities at home if they ever succeed," he said.

The Biden administration's new restrictions on China's chip sector may finally succeed in closing this loophole, Miller added.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, YMTC, Semiconductor, Christopher Miller, Donald Trump, Huawei
Twitter Deal: Mirae Asset Said to Be in Talks to Fund Elon Musk's $44 Billion Buyout Ahead of Deadline

Related Stories

How the US Plans to Control Semiconductor Exports, Transfer of Chip Technology to China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.