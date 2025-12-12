Technology News
Apple's Upgraded AirTag to Offer Improved Tracking Features; HomePod Mini to Feature New Chip: Report

Apple's successor to the first-generation AirTag could finally arrive in 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 14:39 IST
Apple's Upgraded AirTag to Offer Improved Tracking Features; HomePod Mini to Feature New Chip: Report

The first-generation AirTag was released in April 2021

Highlights
  • New AirTag is said to include an 'improved moving' feature
  • Newly found AirTag features are reportedly specific for iOS 26
  • The new HomePod mini is unlikely to support Apple Intelligence features
Apple is expected to unveil the second-generation AirTag in the first half of next year. As we wait for the formal reveal, fresh details about the smart tracker were reportedly discovered in the internal build of iOS 26. The code also hints at the features for the unreleased HomePod. mini. The upcoming AirTag 2 is likely to offer a faster pairing process and improved battery level reporting. The new HomePod mini is said to use Apple's S10 chip. The speaker may not support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple's New AirTag Could Bring These Upgrades

References to a new, unreleased AirTag model and HomePod mini were spotted by Macworld on an internal iOS 26 build. This suggests that Apple is preparing to launch a second-generation AirTag with new features like improved pairing processes. It is also said to offer enhanced Precision Finding and detailed battery level reporting.

Further, the new model is said to include an 'improved moving' feature that will let users see the location of the AirTag even when it's moving around. The upcoming device could also provide enhanced tracking in crowded places. Some of these improvements could make their way to the current AirTag via a software update.

The report claims that the newly found AirTag features are targeted specifically for iOS 26, indicating Apple may unveil them in the first half of 2026. These features are reportedly internally labelled as “2025AirTag,” which hints that the second-generation AirTag was initially planned to be introduced in the 2025 release but was delayed to next year.

Meanwhile, the new HomePod mini is said to be in the works with the codename B252. It is expected to ship with Apple's S10 chip, the same one used in recent Apple Watch models. For comparison, the existing HomePod mini has an S5 chip under the hood.

The new HomePod mini is unlikely to support Apple Intelligence features. These AI capabilities are expected to be reserved for Apple's upcoming smart home hub. 

Apple launched the first-generation AirTag in April 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 3,190 for a single piece and Rs. 10,999 for a pack of four. The HomePod mini was launched in October 2020 for Rs. 9,900.

Further reading: AirTag, AirTag 2, HomePod mini, HomePod mini Specifications, Apple
