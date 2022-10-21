Technology News
loading

Flipkart's Flipverse Metaverse Shopping Experience: How to Use It and What You Can Buy

Fifteen brands are on board and around 100 products are displayed in Flipverse.

Written by Karishma Sharma, Edited by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 21 October 2022 18:52 IST
Flipkart's Flipverse Metaverse Shopping Experience: How to Use It and What You Can Buy

Flipverse is currently available on Android smartphones

Highlights
  • Flipverse is metaverse shopping experience by Flipkart
  • This is the first phase of a larger planned rollout
  • Users can create a "digital twin" to interact with brands and products

E-commerce giant Flipkart announced the launch of Flipverse, a metaverse shopping platform for its consumers, on October 17. Flipkart has collaborated with Web3 companies such as eDAO and Polygon for the launch. The first phase of Flipverse is available only for Android users, and will be live till October 23. Flipverse can be accessed through the FireDrops section in Flipkart's Android app.

Consumers can now try a virtual reality shopping experience too with Flipverse. Fifteen brands including Puma, Nivea, Tokyo Talkies, Himalaya, and VIP are on board, and around 100 products are displayed in Flipverse. Supercoins and digital collectibles have been extended to Flipverse too.

According to Flipkart, companies want to "flip" the narrative of shopping for customers through the metaverse .The idea is to bring consumers closer to their favourite brands with two-way communication in the metaverse.

“The metaverse offers nearly unlimited space for creativity and self-expression. Commerce within the virtual world isn't simply about taking the traditional shopping experience and building it in 3D but is instead about making shopping experiential”, stated Flipkart on its official Firedrops twitter handle.

“The Flipverse helps bridge the best of the online and offline shopping experience: offering brands a new way to tell their story, connect to shoppers at a more personal level, immersive spaces which have products showcased within”, added the e-commerce platform.

Here is how you can shop in Flipverse

  1. Go to https://firedrops.flipkart.com/qr-page.html on your PC.
  2. Click 'Enter Flipverse' and scan the code on screen with an Android smartphone.
  3. You will be redirected to the FireDrops app. Choose a username.
  4. Tap on Menu and select Flipverse.
  5. Your avatar will enter Flipverse. The products that are available will be displayed.
  6. You can navigate using the on-screen controls and check out the deals offered.

A number of e-commerce companies are making use of technology to introduce new shopping features for consumers. Around three weeks ago, Amazon, had launched Amazon Live in India, a live-streaming video feature to promote products on their platform. Amazon had collaborated with social media influencers to host livestreams in order to create an interactive shopping experience for customers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: flipkart, flipverse, metaverse, flipverse by flipkart
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
  Karishma Sharma is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She has covered beats including cinema, lifestyle, technology, politics and human interest through her videos and articles. When not chasing news, she can be found watching films, baking, and learning singing. Write to her at karishmas@ndtv.com or connect with her on Twitter @wellbeingvoyage More
Google to Review CCI's Antitrust Fine Over Allegation of Dominance in Android Market

Related Stories

Flipkart's Flipverse Metaverse Shopping Experience: How to Use It and What You Can Buy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.