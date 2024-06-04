Asus announced a refreshed version of its ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop at the ongoing Computex 2024 on Tuesday. Under the hood, the laptop now gets the recently launched AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Asus says the refreshed ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is a “true AI PC” and is equipped to deal with AI-enabled applications.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) features, specifications

The refreshed Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) comes with a 16-inch OLED display with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In a blog post, Asus announced that the laptop is equipped with ​G-Sync technology and supports Dolby Vision HDR. It also gets a MUX Switch, enabling the user to choose between different GPU performance modes.

It now gets an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip under the hood, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. Being an AI PC, it features a dedicated Copilot key along with its AI functions (in preview). In total, it promises to deliver up to 402 TOPS AI processing power — 31 TOPS CPU and iGPU, 50 TOPS (NPU), and up to 321 TOPS (GPU).

The laptop has a ​4-speaker system and supports Dolby Atmos. It also gets ​AI noise-cancelling technology and ​Hi-Res certification for headphone users. Asus says the refreshed ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 enabled. There is also a 1080p full-HD IR camera with Windows Hello support.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as a single USB 4 Type-C port. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD card reader. It is backed by a 90Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery and can be charged with a 200W adapter.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) measures 35.4cm x 24.6cm x 1.49cm in dimensions and weighs 1.85kg.

