Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Updated With AMD Ryzen AI 9 Processor: Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) now comes with a dedicated Copilot key for AI functions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The laptop can deliver up to 402 TOPS AI processing power, Asus claims.

Highlights
  • Asus announced a refreshed version of its ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop
  • It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 Chip and has a dedicated Copilot key
  • The laptop also gets a MUX Switch for choosing different GPU modes
Asus announced a refreshed version of its ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop at the ongoing Computex 2024 on Tuesday. Under the hood, the laptop now gets the recently launched AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Asus says the refreshed ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is a “true AI PC” and is equipped to deal with AI-enabled applications.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) features, specifications

The refreshed Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) comes with a 16-inch OLED display with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In a blog post, Asus announced that the laptop is equipped with ​G-Sync technology and supports Dolby Vision HDR. It also gets a MUX Switch, enabling the user to choose between different GPU performance modes.

It now gets an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip under the hood, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 mobile GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. Being an AI PC, it features a dedicated Copilot key along with its AI functions (in preview). In total, it promises to deliver up to 402 TOPS AI processing power — 31 TOPS CPU and iGPU, 50 TOPS (NPU), and up to 321 TOPS (GPU).

The laptop has a ​4-speaker system and supports Dolby Atmos. It also gets ​AI noise-cancelling technology and ​Hi-Res certification for headphone users. Asus says the refreshed ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 enabled. There is also a 1080p full-HD IR camera with Windows Hello support.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as a single USB 4 Type-C port. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD card reader. It is backed by a 90Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery and can be charged with a 200W adapter.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) measures 35.4cm x 24.6cm x 1.49cm in dimensions and weighs 1.85kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 48GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 1.85 kg
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram Confirms Testing Unskippable Ads, Says Always Trying to Drive ‘Value for Advertisers’: Report

