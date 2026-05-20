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Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Launched With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 9500s SoC: Price, Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2026 13:55 IST
Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Launched With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 9500s SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The tablet is available in 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen size options

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) is powered by Dimensity 9500S chip
  • The tablet runs on Android 16 and has up to 16GB of RAM
  • The 11.1-inch variant packs an 11,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging
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The Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) was launched in China on Tuesday. The tablet comes in two display size options — 11.1-inch and 13-inch, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. Geared towards gamers, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500S processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Lenovo Legion Y600 (2026) has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Both variants support 65W fast charging.

Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) Price, Availability

The price of the Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) 11.1-inch variant starts at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 48,400) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the 13-inch variant of the tablet is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the same configuration.

Both models are offered in three configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The 13-inch variant of the Lenovo Y900 (2026) is also available in a 16GB +512GB RAM and storage variant. The company has yet to announce global availability of the tablets.

Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) Features, Specifications

The 11.1-inch and 13-inch variants of the Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) deliver up to 144Hz of screen refresh rate, 4K (3,840 x 2,560 pixels) resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 12-bit displays offer up to 1,100 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, PWM dimming, up to 2,340Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla 7i protection. Both the screen variants also have TUV Rheinland True 4K High Visual Clarity, Low Blue Light, and Flicker-Free certifications.

The Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 16.

For optics, it has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both tablets have a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The Lenovo Y900 (2026) 11 packs an 11,000mAh battery, while the 13-inch model has a larger 12,700mAh battery. Both models support wired fast charging at 68W.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y900 2026, Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Price, Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Specifications, Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Launch, Lenovo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Launched With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 9500s SoC: Price, Specifications
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