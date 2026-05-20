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Google IO 2026: Gemini App for macOS Gets Spark Upgrade, Bringing Agentic Capabilities to Apple’s Mac

Gemini Spark will be able to organise files and extract PDF data into Google Sheets on macOS.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2026 13:43 IST
Google IO 2026: Gemini App for macOS Gets Spark Upgrade, Bringing Agentic Capabilities to Apple’s Mac

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini for macOS will soon get new voice features

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Highlights
  • Gemini Spark will roll out to macOS this summer in the US
  • Gemini app for macOS is getting new voice-based AI tools
  • Gemini Spark on macOS will be available for Google AI Ultra users
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Gemini Spark was introduced by the Mountain View-based tech giant on Tuesday during its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026. The new Gemini Spark is the company's latest personal AI assistant, which is backed by Google's latest Gemini 3.5 series models. During the event, the tech giant also announced that its new personal AI assistant will also be rolled out to Apple's macOS in the Gemini app, along with a new voice experience, similar to Google's Rambler. The Gemini Spark upgrade will initially be available in the US to paid subscribers, while other features will be released globally.

Google IO 2026: Gemini App on macOS Gets New AI Features

Google's latest developer conference witnessed a number of announcements from the tech giant, mostly around the AI upgrades its products are receiving. However, the company also announced that its Gemini app for macOS is being upgraded, too. The dedicated Gemini app for macOS will soon receive the Gemini Spark update, which will allow Mac users to organise local files or extract PDF data directly into Google Sheets and the Gmail app on Apple's desktops and laptops running macOS.

On top of this, the company has also announced that the Gemini app for macOS will be upgraded with new “voice experiences”, where Gemini will be able to refine speech-to-text inputs. The app will be capable of correcting words and removing unnecessary phrases like "um," "ah", and "like” as the user narrates the text input.

The feature seems identical to Rambler, which was introduced during The Android Show I/O Edition last week. However, the tech giant did not confirm whether it is the same AI-powered speech-to-text tool or not.

Apart from this, the Gemini app for macOS will soon be able to access the Mac users' screens to retrieve context. Google highlighted that this will let Gemini turn a Mac user's “free-flowing speech into precise drafts”, while also reformatting the text to capture the user's intent.

Google highlighted that while the Gemini app for macOS is currently available for download for all users, the Gemini Spark upgrade will be rolled out to Mac users with the Google AI Ultra subscription this summer in the US. Meanwhile, the new voice-based AI tools for the dedicated Gemini app will be released globally to all users in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Google IO 2026, Google, Gemini Spark, Gemini for macOS, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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