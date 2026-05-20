Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google I/O 2026: Ask YouTube Brings Conversational Search for AI Powered Video Discovery

Google I/O 2026: Ask YouTube Brings Conversational Search for AI-Powered Video Discovery

Ask YouTube is currently available through YouTube Labs for YouTube Premium subscribers in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2026 12:37 IST
Google I/O 2026: Ask YouTube Brings Conversational Search for AI-Powered Video Discovery

Photo Credit: YouTube

Ask YouTube presents results with summaries and video links

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ask YouTube answers complex queries with follow-up prompts
  • Gemini surfaces Shorts and long-form videos in one response
  • Gemini Omni powers new tools in YouTube Shorts Remix
Advertisement

Google announced Ask YouTube at Google I/O 2026, introducing a new conversational search feature that lets users ask detailed questions and refine results with follow-up prompts. The tool uses Gemini to surface relevant videos from across YouTube, including Shorts and long-form content, and presents them in a structured response. Ask YouTube is currently available to YouTube Premium members aged 18 and older in the US, with a wider rollout to all users planned in the coming months.

YouTube Introduces AI Search With Follow-Up Questions

The Mountain View-based tech giant said Ask YouTube is designed to make searching on YouTube more conversational. Instead of relying on short keyword searches, users can ask full questions, like how to teach a child to ride a bike or which cosy games are worth playing before bedtime.

According to Google, Ask YouTube compiles the most relevant results from across YouTube's catalogue, including both Shorts and standard videos. It then presents the results in an interactive format that combines text summaries with recommended videos. Users can continue asking follow-up questions to narrow down or expand the results.

The company said the feature is different from the existing Ask button that appears on some videos. Rather than answering questions about a specific video, Ask YouTube works as a search tool that helps users discover content across the platform.

Ask YouTube is currently available through YouTube Labs for YouTube Premium subscribers in the US who are 18 years or older. Google said it plans to roll out the feature to all YouTube users at a later date.

Google also announced that Gemini Omni is coming to YouTube Shorts Remix and the YouTube Create app. The new model allows users to transform existing Shorts with text prompts and images while preserving the original video's context. Remixed videos will include AI labels and links to the source video, and creators can disable visual remixing if they choose.

At the Google I/O 2026, Google introduced Docs Live, Gmail Live, and new Gemini-powered voice features for Keep, allowing users to draft documents, search emails, and organise notes using natural voice commands. Google also announced several other AI products and updates, including Google Pics for image creation and editing, AI Inbox enhancements, and Gemini Spark, a new assistant that can complete tasks across Workspace apps.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ask YouTube, YouTube Premium, YouTube Labs, YouTube, Google, Google I O 2026, Google Gemini, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google I/O 2026: Google Revamps Search Experience With AI Agents, Multi-Modal Queries
Who Is Andrej Karpathy, the Renowned AI Researcher Who Joined Anthropic?

Related Stories

Google I/O 2026: Ask YouTube Brings Conversational Search for AI-Powered Video Discovery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google IO 2026: Here's Everything That Was Announced During the Event
  2. Google Is Rebuilding Search Around AI, Agents, and Gemini
  3. Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  4. Google I/O 2026: Docs Live Brings Gemini Voice AI to Gmail, Docs and Keep
  5. Sony 1000X The Collexion Launched With DSEE Ultimate, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life
  6. Xiaomi 17T Series Retail Listing Reveals Pricing and Specifications
  7. Google I/O 2026: AI Agents in Search to Deliver Smarter Personalised Results
  8. Google I/O 2026: YouTube Adds Ask YouTube for Conversational Search
  9. Google's Android XR Glasses With Gemini AI to Launch Later This Fall
  10. Airtel's Priority Postpaid Becomes India's First 5G Network Slicing Service
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Returns to App Store for iPhone, iPad Globally After Apple-Epic Legal Battle
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Gets Redesigned Media Share Sheet to Make Sharing Photos Easier: Report
  3. Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Google I/O 2026: Ask YouTube Brings Conversational Search for AI-Powered Video Discovery
  5. Who Is Andrej Karpathy, the Renowned AI Researcher Who Joined Anthropic?
  6. Satan: The Dark Locks Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Sony 1000X The Collexion Launched With DSEE Ultimate, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life as 1000X 10-Year Anniversary Headphones
  8. Google I/O 2026: AI Agents in Search to Deliver Smarter Personalised Results
  9. Google I/O 2026: Google Revamps Search Experience With AI Agents, Multi-Modal Queries
  10. Google IO 2026: Google Showcases Universal Cart That Lets Users Shop in Search, YouTube and Gmail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »