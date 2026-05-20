Google announced Ask YouTube at Google I/O 2026, introducing a new conversational search feature that lets users ask detailed questions and refine results with follow-up prompts. The tool uses Gemini to surface relevant videos from across YouTube, including Shorts and long-form content, and presents them in a structured response. Ask YouTube is currently available to YouTube Premium members aged 18 and older in the US, with a wider rollout to all users planned in the coming months.

YouTube Introduces AI Search With Follow-Up Questions

The Mountain View-based tech giant said Ask YouTube is designed to make searching on YouTube more conversational. Instead of relying on short keyword searches, users can ask full questions, like how to teach a child to ride a bike or which cosy games are worth playing before bedtime.

According to Google, Ask YouTube compiles the most relevant results from across YouTube's catalogue, including both Shorts and standard videos. It then presents the results in an interactive format that combines text summaries with recommended videos. Users can continue asking follow-up questions to narrow down or expand the results.

The company said the feature is different from the existing Ask button that appears on some videos. Rather than answering questions about a specific video, Ask YouTube works as a search tool that helps users discover content across the platform.

Ask YouTube is currently available through YouTube Labs for YouTube Premium subscribers in the US who are 18 years or older. Google said it plans to roll out the feature to all YouTube users at a later date.

Google also announced that Gemini Omni is coming to YouTube Shorts Remix and the YouTube Create app. The new model allows users to transform existing Shorts with text prompts and images while preserving the original video's context. Remixed videos will include AI labels and links to the source video, and creators can disable visual remixing if they choose.

At the Google I/O 2026, Google introduced Docs Live, Gmail Live, and new Gemini-powered voice features for Keep, allowing users to draft documents, search emails, and organise notes using natural voice commands. Google also announced several other AI products and updates, including Google Pics for image creation and editing, AI Inbox enhancements, and Gemini Spark, a new assistant that can complete tasks across Workspace apps.