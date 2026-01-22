Acer has introduced two new education-focused laptop models, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Acer Chromebook 311, marking the company's first MediaTek Kompanio 540-powered Chromebooks aimed at students. The new models are said to be made for K-12 classrooms and shared learning environments, with a focus on long battery life, durable construction, and modern connectivity. Both Chromebooks run ChromeOS and are designed to handle everyday school workloads such as web-based learning, collaboration tools, and classroom applications.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Acer Chromebook 311 Price, Availability

The Acer Chromebook 311 will start at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 45,800) in North America and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 35,200) in EMEA, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 will start at $579.99 (roughly Rs. 53,100) in North America and EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 40,600) in EMEA.

Both models will be available in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia starting March . The company confirmed that the pricing and configurations will vary by region.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Acer Chromebook 311 Features, Specifications

Acer's new Chromebook models feature an 11.6-inch HD (1366×768 pixels) display with IPS technology. The Chromebook Spin 311 uses a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge and supports touch input, while the Chromebook 311 has a standard clamshell form factor. Select configurations offer an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue-light panels.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook 311 are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, which includes dual Arm Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. Graphics are handled by an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Memory options go up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM, while storage options include 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC storage. Both models run ChromeOS, with optional Chrome Education Upgrade support.

For connectivity, the Chromebooks 311 models support Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, along with Bluetooth 5.3 or Bluetooth 5.2, depending on configuration. Ports include two USB Type-C ports with charging and DisplayPort support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Both models include a 1080p Full-HD webcam with a privacy shutter, dual microphones, and stereo speakers. An optional 5-megapixel world-facing camera is available for classroom projects. Security features include a discrete Titan C Trusted Platform Module and a Kensington lock slot.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook 311 are built to meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards. They feature spill-resistant keyboards, reinforced ports, shock-absorbing bumpers, and modular components designed for easier repairs. Battery capacity is rated at 45Wh, with up to 15 hours of claimed battery life and fast charging support.

The Acer Chromebook 311 measures 292.3×202.2×19.1mm and weighs about 1.17kg. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 measures 292.3×204.4×18.9mm and weighs around 1.26kg.