Redmi Turbo 5 Max was launched in China earlier this year, in January. Now, the smartphone maker appears to have started working on its predecessor, as the key specifications and features of the phone have surfaced online. Expected to be marketed as the Redmi Turbo 6 Max, the smartphone is said to arrive with a significantly larger battery and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Moreover, it will reportedly sport a larger display, offering a higher resolution screen. This comes shortly after the company announced that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon, as the first Turbo model to arrive in the country.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of an unspecified “high-performance” smartphone. A Gizmochina report claims that the details belong to the rumoured Redmi Turbo 6 Max. The handset is said to arrive with various upgrades on multiple fronts, including the battery, chipset, and display.

The report added that the Redmi Turbo 6 Max will be equipped with a battery exceeding 10,000mAh capacity. Meanwhile, the rumoured handset is tipped to be powered by an unspecified “near flagship” MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset, which is said to be built on a 3nm process. Moreover, the purported Redmi Turbo 6 Max will reportedly sport a 7-inch display, offering 2K resolution. However, the phone is currently tipped to be under testing, and the company has yet to confirm its anticipated launch.

To recap, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max was launched in China on January 29 at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 16GB + 256GB option arrived at CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 37,000). The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content.

Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is powered by an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak speed of 3.73GHz, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.