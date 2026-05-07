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  • Acer Iconia iM11 22M5G Launched in India With 11.45 Inch Display, MediaTek 8791 SoC: Price, Features

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Display, MediaTek 8791 SoC: Price, Features

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 13:56 IST
Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Display, MediaTek 8791 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G runs on Android 15

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Highlights
  • Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G has a 16-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G launched in Silver colour option
  • It has a 7,400mAh battery
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Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G has been launched in India as the latest tablet offering from Acer. The new Android tablet features an 11.45-inch display with 2.2K resolution and runs on a MediaTek 8791 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G has a 16-megapixel rear camera unit and houses a 7,400mAh battery. The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G comes bundled with a Keyboard and a Stylus Pen that lets users transform the tablet into a canvas or a workstation.

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Price in India, Availability

The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G is priced at Rs. 25,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in a single Silver colourway through Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Specifications

The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G runs on Android 15 and features an 11.45-inch 2.2K (1,440x2,200 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The display supports inputs through an active stylus pen (included in the box) with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The tablet is also compatible with a dedicated keyboard cover (included in the box), which can be connected via a pogo pin connector.

Under the hood, the Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G has an octa-core MediaTek 8791 processor with a CPU speed of up to 2.4GHz. The processor also includes a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Processing Unit (APU) that is claimed to deliver up to 2.6 TOPS. The chipset is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card.

For imaging, the Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G has a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the tablet offers an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G supports 5G, 4G LTE bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port and GPS. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Additional sensors onboard are compass, gyroscope, G-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It has stereo speakers with Acer's PureVoice technology.

The Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G features a 7,400mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G

Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.45-inch
Processor MediaTek 8791
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2200x1440 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7400mAh
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Further reading: Acer Iconia iM11 22M5G, Acer
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Display, MediaTek 8791 SoC: Price, Features
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