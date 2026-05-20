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Xbox Launches Player Voice Feedback Portal, Fans Say Bring Back Xbox Exclusives

The Xbox Player Voice feedback portal allows Xbox users to write in feedback about the platform.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 May 2026 12:52 IST
Xbox Launches Player Voice Feedback Portal, Fans Say Bring Back Xbox Exclusives

Photo Credit: Xbox

The Xbox Player Voice portal was launched on May 18

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Highlights
  • Xbox Player Voice collects user feedback from Xbox users
  • Microsoft is reevaluating exclusive games for Xbox
  • Xbox users also want free online multiplayer and backwards compatibility
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Xbox has seen rapid changes under new CEO Asha Sharma, whose measures have aimed to reconnect the platform with its core community of players. In yet another community-driven move, Xbox has launched Player Voice, a Reddit-style portal to collect feedback from Xbox fans and players. And the feedback is loud and clear: bring Xbox exclusives back.

Microsoft launched Xbox Player Voice on Monday, seeking feedback from the very vocal Xbox community. The portal features a Reddit style upvote system that pushes the most voted feedback to the top. And it's no surprise that the most voted player feedback is the return of exclusive games.

“XBOX was built off of great game exclusives, you cannot sell any consoles without a reason to buy the console compared to your competition or even sending your tentpole games over to your competitor. BRING THEM BACK PLEASE,” reads the top feedback on the portal from a user.

Xbox Exclusives

Microsoft pivoted to launching its first-party games on rival platforms in 2024, and has since launched both new and old titles on PS5. Tentpole Xbox franchises like Forza Horizon and Halo are coming to PlayStation. Several major Xbox exclusives like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle have been released on PS5.

But it's clear that Xbox users don't want that. Under the new leadership, Xbox has made quickfire changes that have pleased the community. Under Sharma, Xbox has slashed the price of Game Pass, undergone a rebrand, retired Xbox Copilot AI assistant, and unveiled plans for the next-gen Xbox console. The Xbox chief has said that the company is reevaluating its approach to exclusivity.

In addition to exclusive games, the top-rated feedback on the Xbox Player Voice portal includes backwards compatibility support, free online multiplayer, changes to achievements on Xbox, and a Game Pass family plan.

The feedback portal will also let users see when their input has been seen and reviewed and track updates if that feedback results in a change. But that doesn't mean all feedback will be implemented.

“We want to be clear: this doesn't mean every piece of feedback will turn into a feature or result in a change,” Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post. “Building across a large, global platform means weighing a lot of inputs. But better visibility helps close the gap between what you tell us and what you see happen next on XBOX.”

So, even though the return of Xbox exclusives is the most requested bit of feedback from users, Microsoft may not go ahead and stop releasing games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Launching games on other platforms is a source of revenue that's hard to ignore. Forza Horizon 5, for instance, launched on PS5 in 2025, years after its Xbox and PC release, and has since sold over 5 million copies on Sony's console. This year, Xbox will launch Halo: Campaign Evolved, Forza Horizon 6, and Fable on PS5.

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Further reading: Xbox Player Voice, Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Exclusives, Asha Sharma
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Xbox Launches Player Voice Feedback Portal, Fans Say Bring Back Xbox Exclusives
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