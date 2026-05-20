The Motorola Razr Fold is now available for purchase in India, following its launch last week. It is the Lenovo-owned brand's first-ever book-style foldable, which was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in March. The handset sports a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch main screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Motorola Razr Fold runs on Android 16 and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr Fold Price in India

The price of the Motorola Razr Fold in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 1,59,999. Alongside the standard variants, Motorola has also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection of the book-style foldable, priced at Rs. 1,69,999.

The Motorola Razr Fold is available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options via Flipkart and select retail stores across the country.

Motorola Razr Fold Offers

As part of the sale offers, customers can avail of a flat Rs. 10,000 instant bank discount or a flat Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. Inclusive of the discount, the effective sale price of the Motorola Razr Fold is Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 16GB + 512GB and the Razr Fold FIFA World Cup 26 Collection can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively.

There is also no cost EMI up to 18 months on select banks. Furthermore, buyers purchasing the book-style foldable until June 20 are eligible for a one-time free screen replacement, which remains valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Jio users can avail of offers on a plan worth Rs. 449. This includes a three-month JioHotstar subscription, 5,000GB of storage with the Gemini Pro plan, and additional cashback and offers from brands like Tira, Ajio, and EaseMyTrip.