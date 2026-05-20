The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a 2026 animated adventure-comedy. It is based on Nintendo's Mario video game. Aaron Horvath directs it and is a sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie. Mario and Luigi will be seen with their friends on an adventure into outer space. They will face off against Bowser and his son Bowser Jr. They will save Princess Rosalina. Eric Osmund has edited this adventurous movie. Brian Tyler has given music to it. Let's see the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now available for rent on Prime Video for Rs. 299. It is also available for rent on BMS Stream.

Trailer and Plot

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an adventurous journey that takes you to Princess Rosalina who is an adoptive mother of the Lumas. He lives in the Comet Observatory. She gets kidnapped by Browser Jr. He plans to take out all her powers and develops a universe-destroying cannon that was the dream of his father. Mario and Luigi defeated him. Both of them are later sent to inspect the Tostarena town. Later on, the story takes several adventurous turns and is worthwhile to watch.

Cast and Crew

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. It is written by Mathew Fogel. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key will be seen in the movie. Benny Safdie, Brie Larson and Donald Glover will also join the cast. Nintendo and Illumination have created it.

Reception

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has scored 7 out of 10 on IMDb rating and has been a perfect piece of entertainment for kids.