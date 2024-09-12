Technology News
English Edition
Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India

Acer Aspire 7 sports a 15.6-inch 144Hz full-HD IPS LCD screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 18:13 IST
Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire 7 is offered in a Steel Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 7 comes with an HD webcam and dual stereo speakers
  • The gaming laptop supports 16GB of DDR4 RAM
  • The Acer Aspire 7 ships with a 3-pin 120W AC adapter in-the-box
Acer Aspire 7 has been refreshed with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU in India. The laptop comes with support for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The gaming laptop is backed by a 54Wh battery and ships with a 3-pin 120W AC adapter. It is equipped with a backlit keyboard.

Acer Aspire 7 Price in India, Availability

Acer Aspire 7 price starts at Rs. 61,990 in India for the GeForce RTX 2050 GPU option, while the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU variant is listed at Rs. 67,990. It is offered in a lone Steel Grey colourway and is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Acer India website.

Acer Aspire 7 Specifications, Features

The Acer Aspire 7 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop has been refreshed with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H CPU paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

Acer's Aspire 7 can now be equipped with either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM or the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

The Aspire 7 features a backlit full-sized keyboard alongside a touchpad with multi-gesture and scrolling support. The gaming laptop is equipped with an HD webcam, dual stereo speakers, and a microphone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Acer has packed a 54Wh battery in the Aspire 7 and it comes with a 3-pin 120W AC adapter in-the-box. The gaming laptop is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A and one HDMI port. It measures 359.5 x 238.0 x 22.7mm in size and weighs 1.99kg.

Acer Aspire 7 (2024) Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 (2024) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050
Weight 1.99 kg
Acer Aspire 7, Acer Aspire 7 India launch, Acer Aspire 7 Price in India, Acer Aspire 7 specifications, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

