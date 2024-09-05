Acer Nitro Blaze 7 was launched at Acer's Global Press Conference (GPC) 2024 on Wednesday ahead of IFA in Berlin. It is the company's first-ever handheld gaming PC and boasts specifications such as an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 2TB SSD storage, and a 144Hz IPS display. The handheld gaming PC is powered by Windows 11 and is claimed to pack gaming features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that optimise performance and responsiveness across games and other applications.

It may compete against other popular devices such as the, Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck, and the Asus ROG Ally X in the global handheld gaming PC market.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Specifications

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 features a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time. The screen is claimed to have 100 percent sRGB coverage and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium technology that reduces screen tearing and delivers smoother screens.

The handheld gaming PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, paired with AMD Radeon 780M graphics processing unit (GPU). It is an octa-core processor with up to 5.1 GHz max boost. The company says it can deliver up to 39 total AI trillion operations per second (TOPS). Additionally, the gaming PC supports on-device AI capabilities courtesy of Ryzen AI technology. The GPU, coupled with the Radeon Super Resolution technology, boasts real-time graphical upscaling.

In terms of storage, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is equipped with a 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handheld gaming PC runs on Windows 11. It measures 25.6x11.35 x2.25 cm in terms of dimensions and weighs 670g. The device also comes with USB Type-C 4.0 ports, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Backing the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is a 50.04Wh battery, and the company bundles a 65W adapter supporting charging via USB Type-C. The pricing and availability of the gaming handheld PC will be announced soon.