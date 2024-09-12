Samsung Galaxy M05 was launched in India on Thursday. The latest entry-level smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It supports Samsung's RAM plus feature and is confirmed to get OS updates for two years. The Galaxy M05 comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy M04. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is offered in a Mint Green colour option. The handset is available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Specificarions

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M05 features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage is expandable by up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. With Samsung's RAM plus feature, available memory can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

Samsung's Galaxy M05 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with 2.0 aperture. It is confirmed to get two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M05 include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, it supports face unlock feature for authentication.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M05 with support for 25W fast charging. It measures 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 195 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.