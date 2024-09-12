Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M05 has a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 15:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M05 features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M05 has 25W charging support.
  • It has 8-megapixel camera at the front
  • Samsung Galaxy M05 is offered in Mint Green colour
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M05 was launched in India on Thursday. The latest entry-level smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It supports Samsung's RAM plus feature and is confirmed to get OS updates for two years. The Galaxy M05 comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy M04. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is offered in a Mint Green colour option. The handset is available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M05 Specificarions

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M05 features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage is expandable by up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. With Samsung's RAM plus feature, available memory can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

Samsung's Galaxy M05 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with 2.0 aperture. It is confirmed to get two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M05 include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, it supports face unlock feature for authentication.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M05 with support for 25W fast charging. It measures 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 195 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M05, Samsung Galaxy M05 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M05 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PS Plus Game Catalog for September Includes The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite and More
Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale With These Offers
  2. Here's How the A18 Pro Chip on the iPhone 16 Pro Fares on Benchmark Tests
  3. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price, Colours and Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Huawei's Triple Foldable Smartphone Reportedly Runs on This Chipset
  5. Infinix Hot 50i Alleged Marketing Poster Suggests Design, Specifications
  6. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Debuts at This Price
  7. Google Updates Chrome With These Three AI-Powered Browsing Features
  8. MG Windsor EV Launched in India With These Features
  9. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  3. PS Plus Game Catalog for September Includes The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite and More
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Announced With Early Access for Prime Members, SBI Card Benefits
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Allegedly Powered by 8-Core Kirin 9010 Chipset With 64-Bit Architecture
  6. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Introduces App Store 'Win-Back Offers' Allowing Developers to Prompt Customers to Re-Subscribe
  8. Mistral Announces Pixtral 12B Multimodal AI Model With 'Computer Vision' Feature
  9. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price in India, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch
  10. Polaris Dawn Crew Breaks NASA Gemini 11’s 58-Year Old Orbital Record With SpaceX Dragon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »