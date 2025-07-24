Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Design Renders Showcase New Colour Options

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be available in two new colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 11:27 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Design Renders Showcase New Colour Options

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in Obsidian (pictured) and Porcelain shades

  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could get a 3nm Tensor G5 chipset
  • The handset will likely support 23W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging
  • The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold may pack a 5,015mAh battery
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be unveiled on August 20, alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold successor is expected to arrive with a bigger battery and a slightly larger cover screen than the existing model. Ahead of the launch, the alleged design renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have surfaced online showcasing its colour options. Notably, the preceding model is sold in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold New Colour Options

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be available in Jade and Moonstone colourways, according to an Android Headlines report. Jade appears to be a pistachio green colour, while the Moonstone option appears to have a slate blue hue. The renders shared in the report show the Jade variant with a soft gold frame. Meanwhile, the frame of the Moonstone variant features a lighter shade of its back panel colour.

google pixel 10 pro fold android headlines inline Pixel 10 pro fold

Leaked design renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The report added that the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will not be available in the Obsidian (black) or Porcelain (white) options. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was launched in these two colour variants.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications (Expected) 

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to sport a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover screen with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, over the 6.3-inch outer panel on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which offers 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also tipped to pack a larger 5,015mAh battery and support 23W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging. The current model houses a 4,650mAh battery with 21W wired and 8W wireless charging support.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. The foldable could be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants. It will likely have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may get a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera at the back, alongside 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both inner and cover displays.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Colour Options, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Features, Google
Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Leaked via Play Store Banner; Official Dimensions Surface
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Be Thinner Than Its Predecessor, Could Pack a Larger Battery

