Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed

Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed

Moto G86 Power launch date in India has been announced. This upcoming smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and offers up to 256GB of storage. It packs a large 6,720mAh battery with 33W charging. The device boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and will be available in three color options, according to Motorola.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2025 15:15 IST
Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G86 Power will arrive in three colourways including Golden Cypress (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G86 Power will launch in India, three months after its global debut
  • The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset
  • The Moto G86 Power is equipped with up to 256GB of built-in storage
Advertisement

Moto G86 Power will launch in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The upcoming midrange smartphone from Motorola is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, and it runs on Android 15. It has up to 256GB of built-in storage, and packs a 6,720mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The company has also revealed that the phone will be sold in three colourways in India.

Moto G86 Power Launch Date, Availability

The upcoming Moto G86 Power will be launched in India on July 30, according to a post by the company on X (formerly Twitter). The handset will be available in Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound colour options, via Flipkart and the company's website.

Moto G86 Power Specification, Features

According to a listing for the Moto G86 Power on the company's website, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, and users can expand the available storage up to 1TB, using a MicroSD card slot.

The handset is also confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Moto G86 Power has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a macro mode, and a flicker sensor. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 Motorola has equipped the upcoming Moto G86 Power with a 6,720mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower charging. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and a MIL-STD 810H durability rating. The handset features stereo speakers, and has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Pioneer VREC-H320SC Dashcam Review: Nails the Basics

Related Stories

Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery
  2. BSNL Rs. 197 Prepaid Plan's Validity Reduced: Old vs. New Benefits
  3. CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Screen, 6,300mAh Battery
  5. CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus Can Be Purchased for a Limited Time Today
  6. Honor Pad GT 2 Pro With 10,100mAh Battery Goes Official
  7. Vivo V60 Price in India, Features Tipped; Said to Launch on August 12
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-Orders Reportedly Outpace the Galaxy Z Flip 7
  9. iOS 26 Beta 4 for iPhone Rolls Out With Liquid Glass Changes and More
  10. Realme 15 5G Series: From Price to Features, Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Budget-Friendly 'Lite' or 'T' Branded Smartphones
  2. Battlefield 6 Will be Revealed This Week, EA Confirms
  3. OnePlus 12 Receives OxygenOS 15.0.0.840 Update With Save to Mind Space Feature, New Camera Filter and More
  4. Razer Cobra HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse Launched in India With Lightweight Design: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G86 Power India Launch Date, Specifications and Colour Options Confirmed
  6. Vivo X200 FE With Zeiss-Branded Triple Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs Receiving AI Agent in Settings, Click to Do and Photo Relight Features
  8. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Smart 10 to Launch in India on July 25; Key Specifications Revealed
  10. iOS 26 Beta 4 Setting Reportedly Hints at HomePod With Display and Siri Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »