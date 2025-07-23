Moto G86 Power will launch in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The upcoming midrange smartphone from Motorola is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, and it runs on Android 15. It has up to 256GB of built-in storage, and packs a 6,720mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The company has also revealed that the phone will be sold in three colourways in India.

Moto G86 Power Launch Date, Availability

The upcoming Moto G86 Power will be launched in India on July 30, according to a post by the company on X (formerly Twitter). The handset will be available in Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound colour options, via Flipkart and the company's website.

Moto G86 Power Specification, Features

According to a listing for the Moto G86 Power on the company's website, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, and users can expand the available storage up to 1TB, using a MicroSD card slot.

The handset is also confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Moto G86 Power has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a macro mode, and a flicker sensor. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola has equipped the upcoming Moto G86 Power with a 6,720mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower charging. It has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and a MIL-STD 810H durability rating. The handset features stereo speakers, and has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.