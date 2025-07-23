OnePlus Pad Lite was launched in India on Wednesday. The tablet packs a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and is available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports an 11-inch HD+ LCD screen and a quad-speaker unit. In the camera department, the OnePlus Pad Lite has 5-megapixel front and rear sensors. Notably, the tablet was recently unveiled in select global markets.

OnePlus Pad Lite Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Pad Lite price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi) variant, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) option costs Rs. 17,999. Those interested can avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount and Rs. 1,000 special launch offers to purchase the tablet for a lower price. It is offered in an Aero Blue shade.

Customers can enjoy no-cost EMI payment options for up to 6 months with select banks, the company added. The OnePlus Pad Lite will go on sale in the country via the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and select other partner stores, starting August 1 at 12pm IST.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad Lite comes with an 11-inch HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) 10-bit LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 500 nits brightness level, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for flicker-free and low blue light standards. It has a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15.

For optics, the OnePlus Pad Lite carries 5-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The tablet has a quad speaker unit with Hi-Res Audio Gold Standard certification. Connectivity options for the tablet include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. It supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC audio codecs as well.

OnePlus packs a 9,340mAh battery in the Pad Lite with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. It supports a facial recognition feature for security. The tablet measures 166.46x254.91x7.39mm in size and weighs 530g.

