Realme 15 5G Series is scheduled to be launched in India today, July 24. It will debut as the successor to the Realme 14 Pro 5G series which was introduced in January 2025. The lineup is confirmed to include two models — the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. Both handsets will debut with artificial intelligence (AI)-backed image editing features. Reports also suggest they may sport 144Hz AMOLED screens.

So, here is everything you need to know about the Realme 15 5G Series including its expected price, features and specifications ahead of launch today at 7pm IST.

Realme 15 5G Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Realme 15 5G is tipped to be priced in India between Rs. 18,000 – Rs. 20,000 for the base configuration. It will be offered in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink and Velvet Green colour options.

Meanwhile, the box price of the Realme 15 Pro 5G was recently leaked, listed as Rs. 39,999. However, the handset is expected to be available for purchase around the Rs. 35,000-mark, in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green shades.

Both handsets might be available through the Realme India Store and Flipkart.

Realme 15 5G Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 15 5G Series is reported to come with 6.8-inch AMOLED screens with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and 6,500 nits local peak brightness. The display is marketed as a 4D+ curve ‘hyperglow' panel with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handsets may also carry Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

As per the company, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will offer support for several AI-backed image editing features, such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The handset is also said to support GT Boost 3.0 technology, Gaming Coach 2.0, and AI Ultra Control for better gaming performance and responsiveness.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. Both models are likely to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Realme 15 5G will have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. Its elder sibling will feature a triple camera setup, headlined by a Sony IMX896 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front and rear cameras of Realme 15 Pro 5G are teased to have 4K 60fps video recording capability.

Both models in the Realme 15 5G Series are confirmed to pack 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired charging. As per the company, the standard model will deliver up to 83 hours of Spotify playback, whereas the Pro variant will offer up to 113 hours, on a single charge.