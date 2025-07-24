Technology News
English Edition

Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Here is everything you need to know about the Realme 15 5G Series ahead of launch in India today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 06:00 IST
Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 Pro 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will launched in India at 7pm IST
  • Both phones are tipped to feature 144Hz AMOLED screens
  • The Realme 15 Pro 5G is teased to get AI-backed image editing features
Advertisement

Realme 15 5G Series is scheduled to be launched in India today, July 24. It will debut as the successor to the Realme 14 Pro 5G series which was introduced in January 2025. The lineup is confirmed to include two models — the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. Both handsets will debut with artificial intelligence (AI)-backed image editing features. Reports also suggest they may sport 144Hz AMOLED screens.

So, here is everything you need to know about the Realme 15 5G Series including its expected price, features and specifications ahead of launch today at 7pm IST.

Realme 15 5G Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Realme 15 5G is tipped to be priced in India between Rs. 18,000 – Rs. 20,000 for the base configuration. It will be offered in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink and Velvet Green colour options.

Meanwhile, the box price of the Realme 15 Pro 5G was recently leaked, listed as Rs. 39,999. However, the handset is expected to be available for purchase around the Rs. 35,000-mark, in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green shades.

Both handsets might be available through the Realme India Store and Flipkart.

Realme 15 5G Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 15 5G Series is reported to come with 6.8-inch AMOLED screens with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and 6,500 nits local peak brightness. The display is marketed as a 4D+ curve ‘hyperglow' panel with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handsets may also carry Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

As per the company, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will offer support for several AI-backed image editing features, such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The handset is also said to support GT Boost 3.0 technology, Gaming Coach 2.0, and AI Ultra Control for better gaming performance and responsiveness.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. Both models are likely to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Realme 15 5G will have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. Its elder sibling will feature a triple camera setup, headlined by a Sony IMX896 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front and rear cameras of Realme 15 Pro 5G are teased to have 4K 60fps video recording capability.

Both models in the Realme 15 5G Series are confirmed to pack 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired charging. As per the company, the standard model will deliver up to 83 hours of Spotify playback, whereas the Pro variant will offer up to 113 hours, on a single charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 5G India Launch, Realme 15 5G Price in India, Realme 15 5G series, Realme 15 5G Specifications, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Design, Realme 15 Pro 5G Features, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 15 Series 5G, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google I/O Connect: Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training Programme Announced in India
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Sport Smaller Displays Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Related Stories

Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India With Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  2. Upcoming Redmi Smartphone in India With Battery Could Be the Redmi 15 5G
  3. Moto G86 Power India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Features, Colour Options
  4. iOS 26 Beta 4 for iPhone Rolls Out With Liquid Glass Changes and More
  5. Redmi to Launch Two New Smartphones in India by July 24
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  2. SpaceX Launches Two O3b mPOWER Satellites, Successfully Lands Falcon 9 Booster at Sea
  3. Astronomers Solve Betelgeuse’s 6-Year Dimming Mystery by Spotting Secret Companion Star
  4. Google I/O Connect India 2025: Eight Indian Startups Showcased Applications Built With Google's AI Models
  5. Microsoft Knew of SharePoint Security Flaw but Failed to Effectively Patch It, Timeline Shows
  6. Meta Announces New Safety Features for Instagram Teen Accounts, Adult-Managed Profiles for Children
  7. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Feature Phone Launched in India With 3-Inch Display, Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  8. Vivo Y400 5G to House a Bigger Battery Than the Pro-Model: Report
  9. PayPal Partners With NPCI, Others to Build Cross-Border Payments Platform Focused on Interoperability
  10. Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming to 'Other Machines', Suggesting a Switch 2 Port
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »