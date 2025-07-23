Technology News
Redmi Smartphone With High-Capacity Battery to Launch Soon in India; Could Be Redmi 15 5G

The Redmi 15 5G is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 18:20 IST
Redmi Smartphone With High-Capacity Battery to Launch Soon in India; Could Be Redmi 15 5G

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi's upcoming big-battery smartphone will be available via Amazon

Highlights
  • Redmi 15 5G could get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
  • The Redmi 15 5G may carry an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Redmi has teased the launch of two new smartphones in India to commemorate its 11th anniversary in the country. The names and features of the upcoming handsets have not yet been revealed. Rumours suggest that it could be the Redmi 15 5G and Redmi 15C models. In a teaser, Redmi has now shown the side profile of one of the models, which is claimed to feature a large battery. However, the exact battery capacity has not been confirmed. 

Redmi Teases India Launch of New Smartphone With Big Battery

A landing page on the Xiaomi India website reveals the upcoming launch of a Redmi smartphone. The tagline "power revolution" and other teasers on the page suggest that the phone will pack a big battery, the exact size of which could be revealed in the coming few days. The upcoming model may offer up to 7.5 hours of standby time with only 1 percent charge.

Meanwhile, an Amazon microsite for the same Redmi smartphone has also gone live. This suggests that the phone will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce site alongside the Xiaomi India e-store.

In the teaser, the company reveals the side profile of the upcoming Redmi handset. The left edge is seen with the power button and volume rocker. Although not fully visible, we see at least two camera bumps at the back. More details of the phone should be revealed soon.

Notably, a XiaomiTime report suggests that Redmi could unveil the Redmi 15 series in India, including the base Redmi 15 and the Redmi 15C model. Notably, details about the Redmi 15C have already leaked online. According to an online listing, the Redmi 15C features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claimed in an X post that the big-battery smartphone teased to launch in India is likely the base Redmi 15 5G. The phone is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. It could be available in an 8GB + 256GB variant and will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. 

The Redmi 15 5G is expected to support 33W wired fast charging. It may have an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The handset could sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, it could get a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.


