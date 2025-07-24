Google Pixel 10 series will be launched at the Made by Google event on August 20. With less than a month remaining for its debut, the entire lineup is said to have been leaked. According to a report, a promotional banner was discovered on the Google Play Store which shows all of the models that are expected to be released. In a separate development, dimensions of the Pixel 10 series have also surfaced which hint towards the possible changes in ergonomics this year.

Google Pixel 10 Leaked via Play Store

According to an Android Authority report, a banner was discovered on the Google Play Store which appears to be promotional material for the upcoming Pixel 10 series. The teaser shows four Pixel models which is in line with what the leaks have suggested. We may see the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold this year.

Three of the phones are shown in a grey colourway, which might be introduced as Moonstone. Additionally, the base Pixel 10 is teased in a deep blue hue that might be marketed as Indigo.

Expected models in the Google Pixel 10 lineup

Photo Credit: Android Authority

However, it appears that the banner was accidentally put up on the Play Store ahead of time since it carries the text “Now Available”.

The banner also details one of the offers that could be applicable on the upcoming series. As per the teaser, customers may get $50 (roughly Rs. 4,300) on Pixel 10 purchases from the Play Store, albeit with certain terms and conditions. This offer has an October 13 deadline, hinting at an offer window of almost 20 days.

Google Pixel 10 Dimensions Leak

In another report, the dimensions of the Google Pixel 10 series were leaked, and they hint towards a startling development. In a market where smartphones are getting thinner by the day, the Pixel 10 models will reportedly be thicker and heavier compared to last year's models.

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are said to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm. While the length and width are exactly the same as their Pixel 9 counterparts, the purported handsets might be 0.1mm thicker. Both phones are also reported to weigh more, coming in at 204g and 207g, up from 198g and 199g.

A look at the Pixel 10 Pro XL's leaked dimensions reveals a slightly different pattern. It measures exactly the same as Pixel 9 Pro XL; 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. But at 232g, the phone is heavier than the preceding model which weighs 221g.

Moving on to the foldable, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm when unfolded and 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm when folded. Comparing it with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's dimensions reveals that the phone is 0.1mm thicker. Interestingly, it is 0.2mm wider when unfolded but 0.8mm narrower when unfolded.

We can expect more details about the handsets to surface as we near the launch of the Pixel 10 lineup at the Made by Google event on August 20. Stay tuned for our coverage leading up to the unveiling,