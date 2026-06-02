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Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI and P2 Spin 14 Unveiled, Acer TravelMate X2 15 and X2 14 Tag Along

The new lineup brings Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Intel Core Series 3 processors to Acer's commercial notebook range.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 16:17 IST
Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI and P2 Spin 14 Unveiled, Acer TravelMate X2 15 and X2 14 Tag Along

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer TravelMate X2 14 will be available later this year

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Highlights
  • Acer equips the new lineup with Intel AI processors
  • The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI offers up to 30 hours of battery life
  • TravelMate P2 Spin 14 features a 360-degree convertible design
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Acer has unveiled four new business laptops, namely the TravelMate P6 14 AI, TravelMate P2 Spin 14, TravelMate X2 15, and TravelMate X2 14. The new lineup brings Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Intel Core Series 3 processors to Acer's commercial notebook range. The company says the laptops are designed for enterprise and SMB users, with features focused on AI-assisted productivity, security, connectivity, and battery life. The TravelMate P6 14 AI arrives as a Copilot+ PC, while the remaining models debut as Acer's first commercial laptops powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI, TravelMate P2 Spin 14, TravelMate X2 15, TravelMate X2 14 Availability

Acer says the TravelMate P6 14 AI will be available in North America and EMEA from August 2026, followed by Australia in the fourth quarter of the year. The Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14 is scheduled to launch in EMEA in September 2026 and will also reach Australia later in the year.

Meanwhile, the Acer TravelMate X2 15 will go on sale in North America in August 2026 before arriving in EMEA a month later. The TravelMate X2 14 is set to debut in North America and EMEA in August 2026, with Australia following in the fourth quarter. Acer notes that specifications, pricing, and availability will vary by region.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI Features, Specifications

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI features a 14-inch display and is available with multiple panel options. Buyers can choose a 3K OLED touch display with a 2,880×1,800-pixel resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, HDR True Black certification, Corning Gorilla Matte Pro protection, and variable refresh rate support. Acer also offers 3K IPS and WUXGA IPS display variants with variable refresh rate technology.

Under the hood, the TravelMate P6 14 AI can be configured with Intel Core Ultra X7 368H, Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, Intel Core Ultra 7 366H, Intel Core Ultra 7 356H, Intel Core Ultra 7 365, Intel Core Ultra 7 355, Intel Core Ultra 5 335, or Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processors. Select variants support Intel vPro, while graphics are handled by up to Intel Arc B390 graphics. The Windows 11 laptop supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

For video conferencing and collaboration, Acer has equipped the laptop with a 5-megapixel IR camera alongside AI-powered features such as Acer PurifiedView and Acer Display Lens. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup with DTS Virtual:X support, Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction, and Acer TrueHarmony enhancements.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 71Wh battery with fast-charging support and is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. It measures 313.7×224.7×15.99mm and weighs between 0.96kg and 1.3kg, depending on the display configuration.

Acer has equipped the TravelMate P6 14 AI with a fingerprint reader, TPM security chip, camera shutter, Acer ProShield Plus, TravelMateSense software, a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, and an optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm. The laptop also introduces Acer's new Comfort Touch keyboard and chassis design.

Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14 Features, Specifications

The Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports Wacom AES 2.0 stylus input. Its 360-degree hinge allows the device to switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

The convertible laptop is powered by Intel Core 7 350, Intel Core 5 320, Intel Core 5 315, or Intel Core 3 304 processors paired with Intel integrated graphics. It runs Windows 11 and supports up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

For imaging, the TravelMate P2 Spin 14 features a 5-megapixel world-facing camera and either a 5-megapixel IR camera or a Full-HD user-facing camera. Audio features include DTS Audio, dual speakers, Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction, and Acer TrueHarmony technology.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Acer offers the device with either a 53Wh battery rated for up to 15 hours of video playback or a 65Wh battery rated for up to 18.5 hours. The laptop measures 313×232×18.35mm and weighs 1.46kg.

Acer bundles the TravelMate P2 Spin 14 with a TPM 2.0 security chip, Windows Hello support, TravelMateSense software, and an OceanGlass touchpad. The company has also added DustDefender technology and MIL-STD 810H-rated durability.

Acer TravelMate X2 15, TravelMate X2 14 Features, Specifications

The Acer TravelMate X2 15 features a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a dedicated numeric keypad aimed at users handling spreadsheets and data-heavy workloads. Meanwhile, the Acer TravelMate X2 14 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio designed to provide more vertical screen space for productivity tasks.

Both laptops are powered by Intel Core 7 350, Intel Core 5 320, and Intel Core 3 304 processors paired with Intel integrated graphics. They run on Windows 11 and support up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Acer has also equipped the devices with Copilot keys and AI-powered conferencing features such as Acer PurifiedVoice with noise reduction and Acer PurifiedView enhancements.

For video calls, the TravelMate X2 15 and TravelMate X2 14 feature Full-HD webcams. Audio is handled by DTS Audio-backed dual speakers alongside Acer TrueHarmony technology and dual microphones with AI noise reduction support. Connectivity options on both models include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB Type-C ports with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Acer TravelMate X2 15 packs a 65Wh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 17.5 hours of video playback. It measures 357.7×234.4×17.99mm and weighs 1.5kg. The TravelMate X2 14 houses a 53Wh battery that is rated for up to 18.5 hours of video playback. The laptop measures 313.6×229.4×17.99mm to 19.6mm and weighs 1.4kg.

Acer also includes TPM security chips, camera shutters, Acer ProShield Plus security software, TravelMateSense utilities, OceanGlass touchpads, and Windows Hello certification with both laptops. The company says the devices also meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards and support optional chassis intrusion alerts.

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Further reading: Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI, Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14, Acer TravelMate X2 15, Acer TravelMate X2 14, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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