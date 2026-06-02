Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features

Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features

Sony Bravia 7II series is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes, and the larger 98-inch model will launch later.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 16:25 IST
Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Bravia 7II TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and IMAX Enhanced formats

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony Bravia 7II TV lineup features Sony's first True RGB LED technology
  • On the 65-inch and larger variants, Acoustic Multi-Audio+ is available
  • Sony Bravia 7II TV offers HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Advertisement

Sony recently launched its Bravia 7II smart TV lineup in India. The latest models are equipped with 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, or 85-inch screens, while a larger 98-inch model will soon be available in the country. The Bravia 7II TVs run on Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and feature the company's in-house True RGB LED technology. It runs on Google TV and offers hands-free operations with the Google Assistant. The company has also confirmed that the TV lineup will get Gemini for Google TV via an upcoming software update.

Sony Bravia 7II Price in India

The 55-inch Sony Bravia 7II is priced at Rs. 2,21,990 (MRP 3,59,900), while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 2,74,990 (MRP 4,39,900). Sony is currently accepting pre-bookings for these variants through its official website in India. It will be available for purchase through Sony retail stores, the ShopatSC portal, e-commerce platforms and other outlets.

The company is yet to reveal the price of 75-inch, 85-inch and 98-inch display variants. The former two models are confirmed to be available by the end of this month, while the 98-inch version will be available by the end of July.

Sony Bravia 7II Specifications

The Sony Bravia 7II series features the company's first True RGB LED technology, which uses red, green, and blue LEDs for colour accuracy and brightness. The lineup uses Sony's RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system to deliver local dimming, reduced blooming and enhanced contrast. It also has Sony's RGB Triluminos Max technology, which is claimed to enhance the colour gamut.

On 65-inch and larger models, Sony says the smart TVs rely on its X-Wide Angle Pro feature to maintain consistent colour and contrast from wider viewing positions. The Sony Bravia 7II runs on Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. For picture enhancement, it offers another feature called XR Contrast Booster 20. The lineup has the company's XR Clear Image technology for noise reduction and upscales lower-resolution content to near-4K quality. It also has XR Motion Clarity for handling motion in fast-paced content like games and sports.

The Sony Bravia 7II TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and IMAX Enhanced formats. It has Studio Calibrated Modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core to optimise picture quality according to the content.

On the 65-inch and larger variants, Acoustic Multi-Audio+ is available. The TV lineup has Voice Zoom 3 with AI Sound Separation for improved dialogue clarity and 3D Surround Upscaling for transforming standard audio into a 5.1.4 channel virtual surround experience. The Sony Bravia 7II TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound technologies as well.

The Sony Bravia 7II TV runs Google TV, and users can control it through voice commands through Google Assistant. It is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Cast, and Alexa-enabled devices. Sony has also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will be introduced through an upcoming software update for AI-powered search and content suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Bravia 7II TV also supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity, at up to 4K/ 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto-low-latency mode (ALLM). It has Game Menu 2 for quickly accessing gaming features. Additional features include Dolby Vision Gaming, PS Remote Play and dedicated optimisations for PlayStation 5, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The TV brings access to Sony Pictures Core with Pure Stream technology for streaming content at up to 80Mbps. The TV also comes with X-Protection Pro for protection against lightning, power surges, dust, and humidity.

Sony Bravia 7II

Sony Bravia 7II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type Mini LED
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Bravia 7II, Sony Bravia 7II Series, Sony Bravia 7II Series Price in India, Sony Bravia 7II Specifications, Sony
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus TUF 16 (2026) Gaming Laptop Unveiled Alongside ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) at Computex 2026
Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI and P2 Spin 14 Unveiled, Acer TravelMate X2 15 and X2 14 Tag Along
Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Unveils Zenbook 14 at Computex 2026, New Vivobook S Series Tags Along
  2. Moto G37 Power Review: Covers All the Bases and More
  3. Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Could Debut Alongside Galaxy S26 FE
  5. Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs With Cognitive Processor XR Debut in India
  6. Hisense Launches U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series in India
  7. New iPhone 18 Pro Leak Suggests It Could Arrive in These Battery Variants
  8. Find X9 Ultra Review: Oppo's Crown Jewel
  9. Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  10. Asus Unveils Its First Snapdragon X2 Elite-Powered Mini PC at Computex
#Latest Stories
  1. Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series With Up to 100-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers, Could Launch Soon
  3. Asus Ascent QN10 Mini PC With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chipset Showcased at Computex 2026
  4. MSI Showcases New Katana, Venture Laptops and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition at Computex 2026
  5. Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI and P2 Spin 14 Unveiled, Acer TravelMate X2 15 and X2 14 Tag Along
  6. Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features
  7. Asus TUF 16 (2026) Gaming Laptop Unveiled Alongside ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) at Computex 2026
  8. Asus Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip Launched at Computex 2026
  9. Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled at Computex 2026
  10. Amazon Music to Play ‘Limited Ads’ for Prime Members in India as Firm Offers Unlimited Plan With Ad-Free Music Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »