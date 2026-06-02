Sony recently launched its Bravia 7II smart TV lineup in India. The latest models are equipped with 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, or 85-inch screens, while a larger 98-inch model will soon be available in the country. The Bravia 7II TVs run on Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and feature the company's in-house True RGB LED technology. It runs on Google TV and offers hands-free operations with the Google Assistant. The company has also confirmed that the TV lineup will get Gemini for Google TV via an upcoming software update.

Sony Bravia 7II Price in India

The 55-inch Sony Bravia 7II is priced at Rs. 2,21,990 (MRP 3,59,900), while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 2,74,990 (MRP 4,39,900). Sony is currently accepting pre-bookings for these variants through its official website in India. It will be available for purchase through Sony retail stores, the ShopatSC portal, e-commerce platforms and other outlets.

The company is yet to reveal the price of 75-inch, 85-inch and 98-inch display variants. The former two models are confirmed to be available by the end of this month, while the 98-inch version will be available by the end of July.

Sony Bravia 7II Specifications

The Sony Bravia 7II series features the company's first True RGB LED technology, which uses red, green, and blue LEDs for colour accuracy and brightness. The lineup uses Sony's RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system to deliver local dimming, reduced blooming and enhanced contrast. It also has Sony's RGB Triluminos Max technology, which is claimed to enhance the colour gamut.

On 65-inch and larger models, Sony says the smart TVs rely on its X-Wide Angle Pro feature to maintain consistent colour and contrast from wider viewing positions. The Sony Bravia 7II runs on Sony's Cognitive Processor XR. For picture enhancement, it offers another feature called XR Contrast Booster 20. The lineup has the company's XR Clear Image technology for noise reduction and upscales lower-resolution content to near-4K quality. It also has XR Motion Clarity for handling motion in fast-paced content like games and sports.

The Sony Bravia 7II TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and IMAX Enhanced formats. It has Studio Calibrated Modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core to optimise picture quality according to the content.

On the 65-inch and larger variants, Acoustic Multi-Audio+ is available. The TV lineup has Voice Zoom 3 with AI Sound Separation for improved dialogue clarity and 3D Surround Upscaling for transforming standard audio into a 5.1.4 channel virtual surround experience. The Sony Bravia 7II TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound technologies as well.

The Sony Bravia 7II TV runs Google TV, and users can control it through voice commands through Google Assistant. It is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Cast, and Alexa-enabled devices. Sony has also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will be introduced through an upcoming software update for AI-powered search and content suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Bravia 7II TV also supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity, at up to 4K/ 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto-low-latency mode (ALLM). It has Game Menu 2 for quickly accessing gaming features. Additional features include Dolby Vision Gaming, PS Remote Play and dedicated optimisations for PlayStation 5, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The TV brings access to Sony Pictures Core with Pure Stream technology for streaming content at up to 80Mbps. The TV also comes with X-Protection Pro for protection against lightning, power surges, dust, and humidity.