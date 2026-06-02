Asus TUF 16 (2026) was unveiled on Tuesday during Computex 2026 as part of the tech giant's mid-range gaming laptop lineup, which sits below the ROG series. Apart from this, the company showcased its new Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) business laptop, which boasts a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen. The new Asus TUF 16 (2026) is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce 5070 GPU, which supports DLSS 4 frame generation. Moreover, the gaming laptop is equipped with a dual 80-blade fan setup for thermal management. It gets a full-sized backlit keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad.

The company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Asus TUF 16 (2026) and ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026).

Asus TUF 16 (2026) Specifications, Features

The new Asus TUF 16 (2026) gaming laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, featuring eight efficiency cores and eight performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.2GHz. It is also equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, with a Total Graphics Power (TGP) of 85W, along with support for real-time ray tracing and DLSS 4 upscaling. Moreover, it boasts two RAM and SSD slots.

However, the company ships the Asus TUF 16 (2026) with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. For thermal management, the gaming laptop gets three heat pipes and a dual 80-blade fan system, which is claimed to have been optimised to keep noise under 40dB in Turbo Mode. Moreover, it ships with a 180-degree hinge and a MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The list of I/O ports includes one RJ45 Ethernet port, a power supply port, and multiple HDMI ports at the back, along with three USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 2 support.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) is powered by up to an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor, featuring an NPU with up to 18 TOPS, and an integrated Intel Graphics chip. The laptop features up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD for internal storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and stylus support. The laptop is equipped with a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen. It ships with an MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification, too.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) gets a dual camera setup

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus claims that the stylus will provide up to 60 minutes of battery life with a 15-second charge. Meanwhile, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) sports an aluminium chassis and is offered in a Gentle Gray colourway. The laptop weighs about 1.34kg and is 14.9mm thick. The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack, along with a Kensington Nano security slot. It packs a 63Wh battery, which is claimed to offer “all-day power” and “rapid charging” support.

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) sports a 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen, with an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye-care technology. Lastly, it gets a 1080p Full-HD+ IR webcam, which faces the user and a 5-megapixel world-facing camera.