Apple released the iOS 26.5.1 update for iPhone on Tuesday. It arrives roughly three weeks after the rollout of iOS 26.5, which introduced support for RCS end-to-end encryption, and is reportedly limited to the iPhone Air and the entire iPhone 17 lineup. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, the latest release addresses a charging-related issue that affected a small number of iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users in recent months.

iOS 26.5.1 Fixes Charging Issue on iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Models

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 26.5.1 update resolves a bug that prevented affected models from initiating wired charging when the battery level dropped to critically low levels.

"This update addresses an issue for a small number of users that may prevent wired charging on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models when the battery is nearly drained," Apple said in its changelog.

Users can install the update on a compatible iPhone by navigating to the Settings app and tapping on General > Software Update > Install Now. It is approximately 12.71GB in size for the iPhone 17.

The release comes shortly after reports surfaced about battery-related issues, such as an iPhone Air that failed to respond after its battery dropped to zero, despite being plugged into a USB Type-C charger immediately after shutdown. The screen reportedly remained completely black for several minutes, with the usual low-battery indicator or Apple logo not appearing.

A Gadgets 360 staff member also faced the same issue on one occasion with an iPhone 17 unit that had to be charged using a wireless charger after its battery was fully discharged.

Users also tried the standard force restart methods, including the volume up, volume down, and power button combination, but to no avail. The comments further noted that switching cables, power adapters, or even connecting the handset to a computer did not resolve the issue.

While Apple did not explicitly link iOS 26.5.1 to the broader battery-drain complaints, the company's description suggests the update could specifically target the charging behaviour on the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

With WWDC 2027 kicking off on June 8, Apple's focus is now expected to shift towards iOS 27 as it winds down work on iOS 26.