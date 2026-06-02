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  • Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.5.1 Update With Fix for Charging Bug Affecting iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Models

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.5.1 Update With Fix for Charging Bug Affecting iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Models

The update resolves a bug that prevented iPhone 17 from initiating wired charging when the battery level dropped to critically low levels.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 13:45 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.5.1 Update With Fix for Charging Bug Affecting iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Models

Switching cables, adapters, or even connecting the iPhone to a computer did not seem to resolve the issue

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Highlights
  • iOS 26.5.1 is aimed at iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models
  • It fixes a bug that prevented charging when the battery was low
  • Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 at WWDC 2026
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Apple released the iOS 26.5.1 update for iPhone on Tuesday. It arrives roughly three weeks after the rollout of iOS 26.5, which introduced support for RCS end-to-end encryption, and is reportedly limited to the iPhone Air and the entire iPhone 17 lineup. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, the latest release addresses a charging-related issue that affected a small number of iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users in recent months.

iOS 26.5.1 Fixes Charging Issue on iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Models

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 26.5.1 update resolves a bug that prevented affected models from initiating wired charging when the battery level dropped to critically low levels. 

"This update addresses an issue for a small number of users that may prevent wired charging on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models when the battery is nearly drained," Apple said in its changelog.

Users can install the update on a compatible iPhone by navigating to the Settings app and tapping on General > Software Update > Install Now. It is approximately 12.71GB in size for the iPhone 17.

The release comes shortly after reports surfaced about battery-related issues, such as an iPhone Air that failed to respond after its battery dropped to zero, despite being plugged into a USB Type-C charger immediately after shutdown. The screen reportedly remained completely black for several minutes, with the usual low-battery indicator or Apple logo not appearing.

A Gadgets 360 staff member also faced the same issue on one occasion with an iPhone 17 unit that had to be charged using a wireless charger after its battery was fully discharged.

Users also tried the standard force restart methods, including the volume up, volume down, and power button combination, but to no avail. The comments further noted that switching cables, power adapters, or even connecting the handset to a computer did not resolve the issue.

While Apple did not explicitly link iOS 26.5.1 to the broader battery-drain complaints, the company's description suggests the update could specifically target the charging behaviour on the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

With WWDC 2027 kicking off on June 8, Apple's focus is now expected to shift towards iOS 27 as it winds down work on iOS 26.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
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Further reading: iOS 26 5 1, iOS 26 5 1 Update, iOS 26, iPhone Update, iPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.5.1 Update With Fix for Charging Bug Affecting iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Models
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