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Asus Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip Launched at Computex 2026

Both the Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip are equipped with a 360-degree hinge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 14:27 IST
Asus Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip Launched at Computex 2026

Photo Credit: Asus

AVivobook S Flip series features a 50Wh battery

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Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook 14 features a 14.0-inch WUXGA OLED display
  • Asus Vivobook S16 features up to a 16-inch OLED display
  • Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 come with full-metal chassis
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Asus has launched new Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip laptops during Computex 2026. The Zenbook 14 comes in Intel, AMD or Snapdragon CPU options, while the new Vivobook S series runs on Snapdragon chipsets. The Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip are 2-in-1 convertible laptops with a 360-degree hinge to use in tent mode, stand mode, and tablet mode. They have Asus Pen 3.0 support.

The Taiwanese firm has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip. The Asus Zenbook 14 has been confirmed to be offered in Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral colourways. The Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 were released in Light Blue and Matte Gray colours. The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip have been launched in Light Blue colour.

Asus Zenbook 14 Specifications, Features 

The new Asus Zenbook 14 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 14.0-inch, WUXGA OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It can be configured with the latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon processors. This Copilot+ PC is claimed to offer up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance for on-device AI capabilities.

The Asus ZenBook 14 features a 1.7mm key travel keyboard and a smart-gesture touchpad. It has a dual-speaker audio system. The laptop features a full-HD Webcam with Windows Hello support. It offers passkey support, adaptive dimming and lock, and Microsoft Pluton for security.

The company has packed a 50Wh battery unit in the Asus ZenBook 14 that is claimed to last up to 21 hours on a single charge. It measures 1.1Kg and has a 'Ceraluminum' cover.

Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 Specifications 

Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 come with full-metal chassis and up to OLED displays with 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The duo run on Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance. They are claimed to support up to 30W TDP for sustained responsiveness under heavier workloads.

asus vivobook s16 Vivobook S16

Asus
Photo Credit: Vivobook S16

 

The Asus Vivobook S16 features up to a 16-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Asus Vivobook S14 boasts a 14-inch display with 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panels are certified for TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light technology. The duo offers Snapdragon-powered audio experiences.

Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 have 50Wh battery units, and these Copilot+ PCs are advertised to offer over 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. They are said to support fast charging that enables up to a 60 percent recharge in just 49 minutes. The duo has MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. The weight of the 14-inch model starts at 1.28kg.

Vivobook S14 Flip, Vivobook S16 Flip Specifications

The new Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip feature a 360-degree hinge that allows users to transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. The laptops support inputs through the Asus Pen 3.01. They feature 2K OLED displays and Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance.

vivobook s16 flip Vivobook S16 Flip

Asus Vivobook S16 Flip
Photo Credit: Asus

 

The Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip support Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound. The Vivobook S Flip series features a 50Wh battery with a claimed battery life of more than 20 hours. They ship with a 68W USB Type-C adapter. The laptops feature a metal chassis. The weight of the 14-inch model starts at just 1.41kg while the 16-inch model starts at 1.60kg.

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Further reading: Asus Zenbook 14, Asus Vivobook S14 Flip, Asus Vivobook S16 Flip, Asus Vivobook S14, Asus Vivobook S16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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