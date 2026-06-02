Amazon Music Unlimited plan was launched in India on Tuesday as a new subscription tier for the audio streaming platform, the US-based company has announced. With the introduction of the new plan, the company has also made changes to benefits for the Amazon Prime subscription. Currently, Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Music platform without having a separate subscription to the streaming service. Starting next month, however, the company will start playing “limited ads” for Prime users. On top of this, the company has announced that it will soon launch a new ad-supported Amazon Music Free tier in the country.

Amazon Music Unlimited Plan Price in India, Benefits

The new Amazon Music Unlimited plan is available in India at a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 199 for non-Prime members. However, Amazon Prime subscribers can upgrade to the new Unlimited tier for a monthly fee of Rs. 99, which is in addition to the price of their Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon Music plan changes will come into effect on July 2 for existing Prime members

In terms of benefits, the Amazon Music Unlimited tier offers a catalogue of over 100 million songs and podcasts, along with an ad-free experience. Subscribers will be able to stream audio in HD and Ultra HD quality. Additionally, it offers Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the subscription tier allows subscribers to download audio for offline listening.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime subscribers, without the upgrade, will get access to the same catalogue of music and podcasts with “limited ads”. However, they will not be able to stream audio in HD and Ultra HD quality. It also skips on Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and the offline downloads functionality. While these features are currently available to all Prime members, the changes will come into effect early next month, on July 2.

Lastly, the company has announced that it will soon launch the Amazon Music Free tier, which will provide free access to the “full” Amazon Music catalogue. This will be introduced as an ad-supported tier, similar to Spotify's free plan.

With the addition of the Amazon Music Unlimited plan, the company is taking the same route as it did with the Amazon Prime Video platform, where Prime members have to subscribe for an ad-free experience. Earlier, Amazon Prime subscribers could stream shows and movies on the platform without seeing any ads.