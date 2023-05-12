Technology News

Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to Launch in India on May 16: All Details

Lava Agni 2 5G is confirmed to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2023 18:45 IST
Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to Launch in India on May 16: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @LavaMobile

Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to have a large centre-aligned circular rear camera module

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is likely to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support

Lava Agni 2 5G is set to launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. The phone has officially been teased to feature a curved display and confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It will succeed the Lava Agni 5G, which was released in the country in November 2021. The successor to the original Lava Agni has been long due. There have been several leaks and reports of the upcoming Lava smartphone have made in the past few weeks. The phone's large rear camera module has been tipped earlier and is now also partially seen in promotional images.

Lava announced that the Lava Agni 2 5G will launch in India on May 16 at 12pm (IST). The company tweeted the announcement with the hashtag "ahead of the curve," which hints at a curved display panel. The phone is confirmed to be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.

An earlier report suggested that the Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to launch at a price of around Rs. 20,000. In the official teaser, the phone is seen in a shiny blue-green shade. The report added that the handset will also be offered in a second colour option. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a rebranded MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Live images leaked previously suggest that the rear quad camera unit is housed in a large centre-aligned circular camera module towards the top of the back panel. The teaser of the Lava Agni 2 5G also shows a similar design. All four cameras including an LED flash are expected to be housed within this module. The primary rear camera is expected to use a 50-megapixel sensor. The front camera is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is also reported to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, that is also expected to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired charging support and a USB Type-C charging port. 

Lava had launched the Agni 5G in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 19,999. It is only available in a Fiery Blue colour option. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The quad rear camera system of the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Agni 5G

Lava Agni 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Stock Android
  • Capable processor
  • 30W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras need improvement
  • Lacks video stabilisation
Read detailed Lava Agni 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Agni 2 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G India launch, Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nubia Z60 Fold Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Stablecoins May be Accepted as Bail Bonds in New York; Crypto Growth Consistent in US

Related Stories

Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to Launch in India on May 16: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  2. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  5. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  8. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  9. Realme C53 Price in India, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  10. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Being Probed in India for In-App Payment Breaches After Complaints From Match, Local Startups
  2. New Twitter CEO Appointment May Allow Elon Musk to Focus on Tesla, Remove Distraction
  3. Stablecoins May be Accepted as Bail Bonds in New York; Crypto Growth Consistent in US
  4. Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to Launch in India on May 16: All Details
  5. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What’s the Difference? Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Launched in India
  7. Nubia Z60 Fold Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 40 5G With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor Tipped to Launch in India in May
  9. BlockFi Gets Court’s Approval to Return $297 Million to Customers
  10. Realme Narzo N53 Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 18 Launch, to Offer 33W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.