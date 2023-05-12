Lava Agni 2 5G is set to launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone. The phone has officially been teased to feature a curved display and confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It will succeed the Lava Agni 5G, which was released in the country in November 2021. The successor to the original Lava Agni has been long due. There have been several leaks and reports of the upcoming Lava smartphone have made in the past few weeks. The phone's large rear camera module has been tipped earlier and is now also partially seen in promotional images.

Lava announced that the Lava Agni 2 5G will launch in India on May 16 at 12pm (IST). The company tweeted the announcement with the hashtag "ahead of the curve," which hints at a curved display panel. The phone is confirmed to be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.

An earlier report suggested that the Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to launch at a price of around Rs. 20,000. In the official teaser, the phone is seen in a shiny blue-green shade. The report added that the handset will also be offered in a second colour option. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a rebranded MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Live images leaked previously suggest that the rear quad camera unit is housed in a large centre-aligned circular camera module towards the top of the back panel. The teaser of the Lava Agni 2 5G also shows a similar design. All four cameras including an LED flash are expected to be housed within this module. The primary rear camera is expected to use a 50-megapixel sensor. The front camera is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is also reported to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, that is also expected to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired charging support and a USB Type-C charging port.

Lava had launched the Agni 5G in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 19,999. It is only available in a Fiery Blue colour option. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The quad rear camera system of the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

