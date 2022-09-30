Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best Deals on Work-From-Home Products

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently live with great deals on a wide range of products. Here we have picked out some of the best deals available on products that might improve the working environment at your home, now that many of us have adapted to remote work or hybrid working after several lockdowns following the pandemic. This might be the right time to upgrade your laptop, or invest in an office chair to make extended work hours comfortable. In addition, Amazon is offering SBI customers a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made during this Diwali season sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best deals on work-from-home devices

Honor MagicBook X 15 (Rs. 27,990)

The Honor MagicBook X 15 is listed at a 44 percent discount during the sale. This deal is bundled with an exchange offer that can further reduce its price by up to Rs. 14,500. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display, which has received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Furthermore, its 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor should be capable of handling your everyday office workload.

HP 15 (Rs. 37,990)

If your work requires utilising a lot of storage, then you should check out this HP 15 model that packs 1TB of HDD storage and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It is currently available at a 21 percent discount and an additional exchange offer.

Samsung LF24T350FHWXXL (Rs. 9,999)

This is a business series monitor from Samsung that sports a 23.5-inch display with a full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is also a flicker-free display and features an Eye Saver mode to reduce eye strain during long working hours. A 48 percent discount has reduced its price to Rs. 9,999 during this festive season sale.

BenQ GW2480 (Rs. 9,990)

The BenQ GW2480 sports a 24-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. It features adaptive eye care with brightness intelligence, low blue light, and flicker-free technologies to prevent eye strain. This monitor is currently available at a 38 percent discount, which has brought its price down to Rs. 9,990.

Boat Nirvanaa 751 (Rs. 2,999)

Block out noises to prevent distractions while working with the Boat Nirvanaa 751 wireless headphones. They come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that is claimed to eliminate up to 32 dB of external noise. These headphones also have a built-in microphone for clear communication. The Boat Nirvanaa 751 support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and are said to have a battery life of up to 54 hours with ANC. These wireless headphones are available a 62 percent discount.

JBL Tune 760NC (Rs. 5,699)

The JBL Tune 760NC are claimed to last for up to 35 hours with ANC turned on. Thanks to a 29 percent discount, these wireless headphones can be purchased for Rs. 5,699 from Amazon. Its Multi-Point Connection feature allows you to seamlessly toggle between connected Bluetooth devices. You can simply switch from your laptop to your mobile phone in case you receive a call.

Saiji Foldable Laptop Stand (Rs. 5,680)

This foldable laptop stand from Saiji can be ideal for working while sitting or standing. It offers five height adjustments up to 15.4-inches and four tilt adjustments up to 36 degrees. It comes with a detachable laptop stopper and a book stand. There is also a tablet groove built into the stand. It is made from medium-density fibreboard. It is currently available at a 29 percent discount.

CellBell Desire C104 Office Chair (Rs. 3,799

Experience the comfort of an adjustable office chair and ergonomic back support with this affordable office chair that can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 3,799. The CellBell Desire C104 offers height adjustment, smart tilting with a locking mechanism, and a 360-degree swivel. It features a breathable mesh. This office chair also includes long and padded armrests.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair (8,630)

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb is a more premium office chair that has received a 54 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. It sports a four-way adjustable headrest and offers four-way adjustable lumbar support for added comfort. This office chair has a moulded foam base and a breathable mesh on the back. It is equipped with a Class 4 gas lift for height adjustment.

