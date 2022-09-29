Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale began last week and has brought great deals on a wide variety of products. SBI customers also get the added benefit of a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases during the sale. From cleaning to smart lighting, if you are looking to purchase smart home devices to automate some of your daily tasks, then we have picked out some of the best deals available on smart speakers, security cameras, and vacuum cleaners. It is worth noting that these are limited-time offers that will not be available when the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale ends.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on smart home products

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (Rs. 2,249)

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a smart speaker that can be controlled by your voice. It comes with support for Hindi and English. It can be seamlessly integrated into your smart home network, allowing you to control connected smart devices like geysers, TVs, cameras, and more. You can also use it as a standalone Bluetooth speaker or stream music from apps like Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and more. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is currently available with a 50 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen (Rs. 3,999)

During the ongoing sale, Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with a 56 percent discount. It comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa assistant that supports Hindi and English voice control. This smart home speaker sports a 5.5-inch screen to watch movies and TV shows from streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and more. The Echo Show 5 can also be used as a house monitoring device, thanks to the inbuilt 2-megapixel camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

TP-Link Tapo C100 Smart Home Security Camera (Rs. 1,898)

The TP-Link Tapo C100 is a smart home security camera that can be controlled via the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The camera is capable of recording full-HD footage and also has a night vision feature that is said to be effective up to 10 metres. It features a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way communication. You can also download the companion app on your smartphone to receive motion detection alarms. It can also be programmed to trigger light and sound effects to frighten a possible intruder.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,898 (MRP Rs. 2,899)

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P (Rs. 17,998)

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P has received a 40 percent price cut during this festive season sale on Amazon. It is equipped with a 2100 Pa brushless motor suction motor for thoroughly cleaning dust and debris. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be integrated into a smart home network via the Xiaomi Home app. This smart vacuum cleaner is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It packs a 3,200mAh that is claimed to provide over 2 hours of backup. Furthermore, it is programmed to automatically go back to the charging station and then resume cleaning from the breakpoint.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,998 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

ILife V5s Pro (14,900)

Amazon is currently selling the ILife V5s Pro for a discounted price of Rs. 14,900, thanks to a 45 percent discount. It can be turned on or off via the ILife Home app. You can also create schedules for this robot vacuum cleaner. The ILife V5s Pro is also compatible with Amazon and Google home networks. It packs a long-lasting battery that is said to provide up to 2 hours of backup. It is also equipped with a mopping system to wipe floors clean.

Buy now at: 14,900 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Wipro Smart Extension DSE2150 (Rs. 1,599)

The Wipro Smart Extension DSE2150 is currently available with a 47 percent discount on Amazon. It allows you to individually control each of its sockets via the Wipro Next Smart Home app. You can also set up a schedule to toggle your devices on or off. It also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The extension also enables users to track the energy consumption of connected devices.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 2,990)

Wipro NS9400 Smart LED Bulb (Rs. 635)

The Wipro NS9400 is a smart LED bulb with a B22D base fitting. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely via the Wipro Smart Home app. It offers over 16 million colour options and its Music Sync feature enables it to change colours based on the rhythm of the music. This LED bulb can also be dimmed between a range of 10 to 100 percent brightness. The Wipro NS9400 can also be voice-controlled through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has received a huge 70 percent discount during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 635 (MRP Rs. 2,099)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.