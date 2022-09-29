Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon is offering SBI customers a 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 29 September 2022 21:08 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Smartphones You Shouldn’t Miss

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can also take advantage of available exchange offer, No-Cost EMI offers on these deals

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale began last week
  • Smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, more have gone on sale
  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has received a 60 percent discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale has brought great deals on some of the bestselling smartphones on the market. There are also bank offers, no-cost EMI offers, and exchange offers that further sweeten the deal, including the 10 percent instant discount available to SBI card holders. Here we have picked some of the best deals currently offer on bestselling smartphones from popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, iQoo, and Redmi. Make sure to take advantage of these deals before they expire.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Deals on Bestselling smartphones you shouldn't miss

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 29,990)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has received a massive 60 percent discount during the sale. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently priced at just Rs. 29,990. The handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It gets a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Rs. 62,999)

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a 27 percent discount. The available exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 15,850 discount. This smartphone sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 62,999 (MRP Rs. 85,999)

iQoo Z6 44W (Rs. 13,999)

The iQoo Z6 44W has received a 30 percent price cut during this festive season Amazon sale. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. There is a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G (Rs. 21,999)

This smartphone has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. There is a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 21,999. There is an up to Rs. 12,850 exchange offer discount available on this smartphone as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

OnePlus 10R 5G (Rs. 32,999)

The OnePlus 10R 5G can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 32,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. There is a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter as well. This model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Rs. 18,999)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for a discounted price of Rs. 18,999. You can also swap your smartphone for an additional up to Rs. 12,850 discount. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone includes a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999).

Redmi Note 11 (Rs. 12,099)

Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on the Redmi Note 11. This deal is bundled with an exchange offer that can provide an up to Rs. 11,400 discount. This handset features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. There is a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,099 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Rs. 15,499)

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has received a 26 percent discount during the Amazon sale. In addition, the available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 12,900. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The listed model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This Redmi smartphone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Rs. 17,999)

The mid-ranger from Realme is currently available on Amazon with a 31 percent price cut. Swapping an older smartphone can further reduce its price by up to Rs. 12,900. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. This smartphone is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Buy now at: 17,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Realme Narzo 50A Prime (Rs. 9,499)

You can get the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime for a discounted price of Rs. 9,499. The available exchange offer can offer an up to Rs. 9,000 discount. 6.6-inch full-HD+LCD screen with 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. This smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,499)

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11R Set to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss
