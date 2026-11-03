OnePlus Turbo 6 was launched in China earlier this year, in January. The China-exclusive handset was accompanied by the OnePlus Turbo 6V. The lineup currently has five models, with the latest addition being the OnePlus Turbo 6V. Now, the smartphone maker has seemingly started gearing up to launch the next-generation Turbo handset, as the launch timeline of the rumoured OnePlus Turbo 7 has surfaced online. On top of this, the key specifications and features of the phone have been leaked, which suggest that it will offer multiple upgrades over its predecessor, including a more powerful chipset and a new camera.

OnePlus Turbo 7 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has shared key details about the OnePlus Turbo 7. The leaker claims that the smartphone will be launched in China in December, which is still a few weeks away. If this is true, the tech firm will be unveiling the new OnePlus Turbo series a month before its predecessor. Moreover, the leaker claims that the OnePlus Turbo 7 will be equipped with the unreleased octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm.

This could enable a notable performance upgrade over the previous generation standard model. The OnePlus Turbo 7 will reportedly also feature a 200-megapixel camera on the back. However, similar to its predecessor, the handset could continue to miss out on a periscope telephoto rear camera. Further, the smartphone is said to sport a new display that refreshes at up to 185Hz in specific scenarios and up to 165Hz otherwise. It might also feature a glass body.

The OnePlus Turbo 7 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Turbo 6, which was launched in China on January 8 at a starting price of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, it is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with an Adreno 825 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6 features a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 9,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.