Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A58 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification, Revealing Charging Speed

The Samsung Galaxy A58 5G could offer the same charging speeds as its predecessor, according to the listing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A58 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification, Revealing Charging Speed

Samsung launched the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 earlier this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A58 5G appeared on China's 3C certification database
  • The listing shows model number SM-A5860 with 5G cellular connectivity
  • The upcoming smartphone is expected to support up to 45W fast charging
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A58 5G has been in the rumour mill recently. Last month, a tipster claimed that it would be launched in select global markets, including India, in 2027. Now, the purported handset has been spotted on a certification website. The listing offers an early look at its charging capabilities. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A58 5G could feature the same charging speed as the Galaxy A57 5G, which is its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A58 5G 3C Certification

An unannounced Samsung smartphone bearing the model number SM-A5860 has appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) certification database as a 5G digital mobile telephone. The listing was spotted by tipster @ZionsAnvin on X. It shows that the device received certification on October 30, 2026. While it does not reveal the moniker, the model number is believed to be associated with the purported Galaxy A58 5G.

According to the certification, the unannounced handset supports charging inputs of 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A, 9V/2.77A, 10V/4.5A, and 15V/3A. These ratings point to a maximum supported charging speed of 45W.

If accurate, it would mean that Samsung is retaining the same peak wired charging speed as the Galaxy A57 5G (review). For comparison, the handset was launched in March, equipped with 45W wired charging. According to Samsung, the Galaxy A57 5G supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology, which is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 60 percent in around 30 minutes of charging.

The 3C listing also describes the phone as being sold without a charger. This suggests that buyers may have to purchase a compatible charging adapter separately, similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy A58 5G has been the subject of leaks before, too. Last month, a tipster claimed that the purported handset would be launched in 2027, with the only meaningful upgrade being a new chipset. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. For selfies, the Galaxy A58 5G may feature a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A58 5G, Samsung Galaxy A58 5G Specifications, Samsung, 3C
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Reports ‘All-Time Record’ High Revenue in India in Q4 2026 on the Back of Strong iPhone Upgrades and Mac Sales
Samsung Galaxy A58 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification, Revealing Charging Speed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Phones Get Festive Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Dummy Unit Leaked With Redesigned Camera Bar
  3. Vivo T5 5G Review: Come for the Display, Stay for the Impressive Battery Life
  4. iPhone Users in 99 Countries Receive Spyware Attack Alerts from Apple
  5. Google Dreambeans App Now Available in India for Users Aged 18 and Above
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Deals on Samsung Phones, iPhones
  7. OnePlus 16T Said to Feature Dimensity 9600M Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Corning Opens Pune Plant to Manufacture Optical Connectivity Products for Data Centres
  4. Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart
  5. THORChain Mistakenly Refunds 10 ETH, Disrupting Binance Hackers’ Transfers
  6. OpenAI Teams Up With Cathedral to Find Security Flaws, Raises Critical Bug Bounty Rewards
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar, Dimensions
  8. Apple Notifies iPhone Users in 99 Countries of Spyware Attacks as Germany Launches Investigation: Report
  9. Asus ProArt P16, ProArt P14 Launched in India With RTX Spark N1X Chip, Up to 128GB Unified Memory
  10. Bitcoin Slips Below $77,000 as Crypto Liquidations Cross $366 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »