The Samsung Galaxy A58 5G has been in the rumour mill recently. Last month, a tipster claimed that it would be launched in select global markets, including India, in 2027. Now, the purported handset has been spotted on a certification website. The listing offers an early look at its charging capabilities. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A58 5G could feature the same charging speed as the Galaxy A57 5G, which is its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A58 5G 3C Certification

An unannounced Samsung smartphone bearing the model number SM-A5860 has appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) certification database as a 5G digital mobile telephone. The listing was spotted by tipster @ZionsAnvin on X. It shows that the device received certification on October 30, 2026. While it does not reveal the moniker, the model number is believed to be associated with the purported Galaxy A58 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A58 (SM-A5860) 3C certified, 45W charging revealed. Like before, the charger will not be included in the retail package. #Samsung #GalaxyA58 https://t.co/lJ2AAw06YD — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 3, 2026

According to the certification, the unannounced handset supports charging inputs of 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A, 9V/2.77A, 10V/4.5A, and 15V/3A. These ratings point to a maximum supported charging speed of 45W.

If accurate, it would mean that Samsung is retaining the same peak wired charging speed as the Galaxy A57 5G (review). For comparison, the handset was launched in March, equipped with 45W wired charging. According to Samsung, the Galaxy A57 5G supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology, which is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 60 percent in around 30 minutes of charging.

The 3C listing also describes the phone as being sold without a charger. This suggests that buyers may have to purchase a compatible charging adapter separately, similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy A58 5G has been the subject of leaks before, too. Last month, a tipster claimed that the purported handset would be launched in 2027, with the only meaningful upgrade being a new chipset. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. For selfies, the Galaxy A58 5G may feature a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter.