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MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display and M5 Pro Chip Visits Geekbench Revealing Performance Figures

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is priced from Rs. 3,49,900 in India

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 12:20 IST
MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display and M5 Pro Chip Visits Geekbench Revealing Performance Figures

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display has a tandem OLED display.

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Highlights
  • The new MacBook Pro is available in two models this year
  • The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR comes with a touch display
  • The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display has now been listed on Geekbench
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Apple recently introduced its all-new MacBook Pro models which come in two models. There's the standard MacBook Pro which is available with an Apple M6, M5 Pro or M5 Max chip and offers a mini-LED display. Then there's the more expensive MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, which can be configured with the Apple M5 Pro and M5 Max chips but gets a tandem OLED display, which also allows for touch interactions. A MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display has now been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench and we now have performance figures.

MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display and M5 Pro Chip Visits Geekbench

A MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display (touch version) has been spotted on a benchmarking website. Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the same and posted its details via a post on X. The source claims that a laptop tagged as the “Mac17,12” was spotted on Geekbench. The laptop was equipped with Apple M5 Pro chipset with 18-cores and 48GB of RAM. The system was running macOS 27.2 (Golden Gate) and was testing on Geekbench version 7. The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display managed an impressive single-core score of 3,740 and a multi-core score of 34,385.

The new MacBook Pro models aren't for the casual user, but as per Apple's marketing is mainly targeted at scientists, engineers, software developers, and creative pros. Apple also claims that its M5 Max offers even better performance and is more than capable of handling LLMs on device, 3D animation and even for 8K post-production.

A recent report pointed out that Apple may discontinue non-touch MacBook Pro models next year. This is said to happen when Apple announced its second-generation touchscreen MacBook Pro models, which should feature M7 Pro and M7 Max processors. Apple is also reportedly working on launching a 14-inch M7-powered MacBook Pro, which will offer a thinner and lighter design along with slimmer display borders.

In an older report, an Apple executive also told Bloomberg, that it is taking a gradual approach to introducing touchscreen features to its MacBook Pro lineup. While the current lineup with macOS 27 (Golden Gate) offers basic touchscreen interactions, we should expect more with macOS 28 next year.

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Further reading: MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display, Apple, MacBook Pro 2026
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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