Apple recently introduced its all-new MacBook Pro models which come in two models. There's the standard MacBook Pro which is available with an Apple M6, M5 Pro or M5 Max chip and offers a mini-LED display. Then there's the more expensive MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, which can be configured with the Apple M5 Pro and M5 Max chips but gets a tandem OLED display, which also allows for touch interactions. A MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display has now been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench and we now have performance figures.

MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display and M5 Pro Chip Visits Geekbench

A MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display (touch version) has been spotted on a benchmarking website. Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the same and posted its details via a post on X. The source claims that a laptop tagged as the “Mac17,12” was spotted on Geekbench. The laptop was equipped with Apple M5 Pro chipset with 18-cores and 48GB of RAM. The system was running macOS 27.2 (Golden Gate) and was testing on Geekbench version 7. The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display managed an impressive single-core score of 3,740 and a multi-core score of 34,385.

The new MacBook Pro models aren't for the casual user, but as per Apple's marketing is mainly targeted at scientists, engineers, software developers, and creative pros. Apple also claims that its M5 Max offers even better performance and is more than capable of handling LLMs on device, 3D animation and even for 8K post-production.

A recent report pointed out that Apple may discontinue non-touch MacBook Pro models next year. This is said to happen when Apple announced its second-generation touchscreen MacBook Pro models, which should feature M7 Pro and M7 Max processors. Apple is also reportedly working on launching a 14-inch M7-powered MacBook Pro, which will offer a thinner and lighter design along with slimmer display borders.

In an older report, an Apple executive also told Bloomberg, that it is taking a gradual approach to introducing touchscreen features to its MacBook Pro lineup. While the current lineup with macOS 27 (Golden Gate) offers basic touchscreen interactions, we should expect more with macOS 28 next year.