Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Reports ‘All Time Record’ High Revenue in India in Q4 2026 on the Back of Strong iPhone Upgrades and Mac Sales

Apple Reports ‘All-Time Record’ High Revenue in India in Q4 2026 on the Back of Strong iPhone Upgrades and Mac Sales

Apple’s CEO John Ternus said that its revenue grew in both developed and emerging markets in the quarter ended September.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 12:49 IST
Apple Reports ‘All-Time Record’ High Revenue in India in Q4 2026 on the Back of Strong iPhone Upgrades and Mac Sales

iPhone 18 Pro Max was launched in India on September 9

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s global revenue from iPhone sales grew by 17 percent
  • Apple also recorded strong Mac sales in emerging economies
  • Apple recently launched Apple Pay in India
Advertisement

Apple reported its fourth quarter (Q4) 2026 financial results on Monday, revealing the tech giant's performance for the July to September period. Following the release of its quarterly financial report, the company held its earnings call for investors and journalists. During the call, executives shared additional details, including the announcement that Apple posted its best-ever quarter in India by revenue. The company's revenue grew despite multiple supply chain disruptions and the RAMageddon, the ongoing RAM crisis, which forced it to increase prices across device categories. Its revenue from Mac and iPhone sales also grew in developed and emerging markets, including India.

Apple's Mac Sales Grew in India Despite Price Hikes

During the quarterly earnings call, Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Ternus revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant recorded its “all-time record” high revenue in India in the quarter ended September. Apart from India, the iPhone maker also reported strong financial performance in other emerging economies and developed markets. Apple's Q4 2026 revenue from iPhone sales grew by 17 percent to $57.6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,45,765 crore), “despite supply and foreign exchange” challenges.

VoltApple India Discussion
Explore More...

Ternus said that Apple also recorded double-digit revenue growth in the US and Greater China. The new CEO, who took charge on September 1, attributed the all-time high financial performance to upgraders globally, including those in the US, Mainland China, and India. This also helped the company post record-high revenue from buyers upgrading to the newer-generation iPhone models, the most recent being the iPhone 18 Pro series, which launched on September 9, along with the iPhone Duo.

Apart from iPhone sales, the strong Q4 2026 financial performance of Apple was also driven by the revenue growth from Mac sales. Ternus revealed that Apple recorded $10.8 billion (about Rs. 1,02,330 crore) in revenue from Mac sales, marking an increase of 24 percent year-on-year. The CEO said that the Mac revenue growth was driven by the strong demand for the MacBook Neo, Apple's most affordable laptop, launched earlier this year, and the MacBook Pro.

The John Ternus-led tech giant recorded double-digit growth in developed and emerging markets. The executive also said that Apple posted all-time record revenue in markets like India and Southeast Asia. Further, the CEO highlighted the launch of Apple Pay in India in partnership with Axis Bank, saying that the service is now available in more than 90 countries and regions.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple India, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display and M5 Pro Chip Visits Geekbench Revealing Performance Figures

Related Stories

Apple Reports ‘All-Time Record’ High Revenue in India in Q4 2026 on the Back of Strong iPhone Upgrades and Mac Sales
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Phones Get Festive Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Dummy Unit Leaked With Redesigned Camera Bar
  3. Vivo T5 5G Review: Come for the Display, Stay for the Impressive Battery Life
  4. iPhone Users in 99 Countries Receive Spyware Attack Alerts from Apple
  5. Google Dreambeans App Now Available in India for Users Aged 18 and Above
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Deals on Samsung Phones, iPhones
  7. OnePlus 16T Said to Feature Dimensity 9600M Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Get 7-Inch Display, 185Hz Refresh Rate
  2. Corning Opens Pune Plant to Manufacture Optical Connectivity Products for Data Centres
  3. Motorola Signature, Edge 70 Series and Moto G Phones Get Festive Discounts on Flipkart
  4. THORChain Mistakenly Refunds 10 ETH, Disrupting Binance Hackers’ Transfers
  5. OpenAI Teams Up With Cathedral to Find Security Flaws, Raises Critical Bug Bounty Rewards
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaked Dummy Unit Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar, Dimensions
  7. Apple Notifies iPhone Users in 99 Countries of Spyware Attacks as Germany Launches Investigation: Report
  8. Asus ProArt P16, ProArt P14 Launched in India With RTX Spark N1X Chip, Up to 128GB Unified Memory
  9. Bitcoin Slips Below $77,000 as Crypto Liquidations Cross $366 Million
  10. Asus Diwali Sale Offers Announced With Deals on Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, TUF and ExpertBook Series Laptops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »