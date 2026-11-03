Apple reported its fourth quarter (Q4) 2026 financial results on Monday, revealing the tech giant's performance for the July to September period. Following the release of its quarterly financial report, the company held its earnings call for investors and journalists. During the call, executives shared additional details, including the announcement that Apple posted its best-ever quarter in India by revenue. The company's revenue grew despite multiple supply chain disruptions and the RAMageddon, the ongoing RAM crisis, which forced it to increase prices across device categories. Its revenue from Mac and iPhone sales also grew in developed and emerging markets, including India.

Apple's Mac Sales Grew in India Despite Price Hikes

During the quarterly earnings call, Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Ternus revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant recorded its “all-time record” high revenue in India in the quarter ended September. Apart from India, the iPhone maker also reported strong financial performance in other emerging economies and developed markets. Apple's Q4 2026 revenue from iPhone sales grew by 17 percent to $57.6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,45,765 crore), “despite supply and foreign exchange” challenges.

Ternus said that Apple also recorded double-digit revenue growth in the US and Greater China. The new CEO, who took charge on September 1, attributed the all-time high financial performance to upgraders globally, including those in the US, Mainland China, and India. This also helped the company post record-high revenue from buyers upgrading to the newer-generation iPhone models, the most recent being the iPhone 18 Pro series, which launched on September 9, along with the iPhone Duo.

Apart from iPhone sales, the strong Q4 2026 financial performance of Apple was also driven by the revenue growth from Mac sales. Ternus revealed that Apple recorded $10.8 billion (about Rs. 1,02,330 crore) in revenue from Mac sales, marking an increase of 24 percent year-on-year. The CEO said that the Mac revenue growth was driven by the strong demand for the MacBook Neo, Apple's most affordable laptop, launched earlier this year, and the MacBook Pro.

The John Ternus-led tech giant recorded double-digit growth in developed and emerging markets. The executive also said that Apple posted all-time record revenue in markets like India and Southeast Asia. Further, the CEO highlighted the launch of Apple Pay in India in partnership with Axis Bank, saying that the service is now available in more than 90 countries and regions.