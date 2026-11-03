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Borderlands Franchise Crosses 100 Million Units Sold a Year After Borderlands 4 Launch

Gearbox is also planning the year-two content roadmap for Borderlands 4.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 November 2026 13:38 IST
Borderlands Franchise Crosses 100 Million Units Sold a Year After Borderlands 4 Launch

Photo Credit: 2K/ Gearbox Software

Borderlands 4 launched on September 12, 2025

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Highlights
  • Borderlands 4 will get a second year of post-launch content
  • Gearbox is taking feedback from players for future Borderlands 4 updates
  • The Borderlands franchise began in 2009
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The Borderlands franchise has surpassed 100 million copies sold, developer Gearbox Software has announced. The series has hit the impressive sales milestone just over a year after the launch of Borderlands 4.

Gearbox confirmed the latest franchise sales number in a blog post on Monday and thanked players in a social media post, as well.

“The Borderlands franchise has officially crossed 100 million units sold! There aren't many franchises that have ever hit that milestone, and we certainly didn't get here on our own,” Gearbox said in a post on the Borderlands website. “For us, it started with that first Borderlands in 2009, and we've been excited about everyone who has joined us in the Borderlands along the way.”

“Thank you to our incredibly passionate community, as we couldn't have gotten here without each and every one of you,” the studio added in a post on X.

Borderlands hit the sales milestone a year after the launch of Borderlands 4, which released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 12, 2025. Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox have not confirmed unit sales for the title. At launch, however, Borderlands 4 became the biggest Steam release in the franchise's history, hitting over 200,000 peak concurrent players on the platform within hours.

Borderlands 4 Year-Two Content

Alongside the sales announcement, Gearbox also confirmed it was working on year-two content for Borderlands 4. Aside from weekly activities and regular updates, the game will get bigger changes in its second year. Gearbox said it would incorporate community feedback into future content for the game.

“As always, Weekly Activity refreshes and Community Challenges will continue. But we're also taking a bigger look at the franchise as a whole. Where can we take it next? What characters do you want to spend more time with? What stories deserve a payoff? A huge part of that is listening to you,” the studio said, inviting feedback from players.

Gearbox added that major new content would take time, and it would share more details about planned updates in the future.

The first year of post-launch content for Borderlands 4 brought two story packs, five bounty packs, two new vault hunters, in addition to new gameplay features.

Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, engaging gunplay
  • Variety of classes and skill trees
  • Deep customisation options
  • New traversal mechanics
  • Open world suits Borderlands
  • Bad
  • Performance issues
  • Predictable story
  • Lack of open world innovation
Read detailed 2K Games Borderlands 4 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Borderlands 4, Borderlands, Gearbox Software, 2K, Gearbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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