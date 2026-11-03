The Borderlands franchise has surpassed 100 million copies sold, developer Gearbox Software has announced. The series has hit the impressive sales milestone just over a year after the launch of Borderlands 4.

Gearbox confirmed the latest franchise sales number in a blog post on Monday and thanked players in a social media post, as well.

“The Borderlands franchise has officially crossed 100 million units sold! There aren't many franchises that have ever hit that milestone, and we certainly didn't get here on our own,” Gearbox said in a post on the Borderlands website. “For us, it started with that first Borderlands in 2009, and we've been excited about everyone who has joined us in the Borderlands along the way.”

“Thank you to our incredibly passionate community, as we couldn't have gotten here without each and every one of you,” the studio added in a post on X.

The Borderlands franchise has officially crossed 100 million units sold! Thank you to our incredibly passionate community, as we couldn't have gotten here without each and every one of you. We appreciate you being with us in the Borderlands! 💛 📝 https://t.co/jmIzmAOv6q https://t.co/yk4Mq2SAVu — Borderlands (@Borderlands) November 2, 2026

Borderlands hit the sales milestone a year after the launch of Borderlands 4, which released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 12, 2025. Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox have not confirmed unit sales for the title. At launch, however, Borderlands 4 became the biggest Steam release in the franchise's history, hitting over 200,000 peak concurrent players on the platform within hours.

Borderlands 4 Year-Two Content

Alongside the sales announcement, Gearbox also confirmed it was working on year-two content for Borderlands 4. Aside from weekly activities and regular updates, the game will get bigger changes in its second year. Gearbox said it would incorporate community feedback into future content for the game.

“As always, Weekly Activity refreshes and Community Challenges will continue. But we're also taking a bigger look at the franchise as a whole. Where can we take it next? What characters do you want to spend more time with? What stories deserve a payoff? A huge part of that is listening to you,” the studio said, inviting feedback from players.

Gearbox added that major new content would take time, and it would share more details about planned updates in the future.

The first year of post-launch content for Borderlands 4 brought two story packs, five bounty packs, two new vault hunters, in addition to new gameplay features.