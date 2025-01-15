Asus NUC 14 Essential was launched on Tuesday, equipped with Intel Core N-series processors. It is a compact, entry-level mini PC that is claimed to offer improved performance and power efficiency over existing models, thanks to updated CPUs. The company further claims that it has been put through "bake and humidity tests," and "exceeds industry standards" for reliability and durability. It comes with support for up to three 4K displays via HDMI and DisplayPort ports. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The company has yet to confirm the pricing and availability details of the Asus NUC 14 Essential. It also states that the specifications and availability will vary by region. The NUC 14 is expected to go on sale in select markets later this year.

Asus NUC 14 Essential Features, Specifications

The Asus NUC 14 Essential ships with Windows 11 64-bit, while the Kit version also supports Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 64-bit and RedHat Enterprise Linux 64-bit. It is available in the following processor options — Intel's N150 and N250 CPU with 6W TDP, Core 3 N355 with 15W TDP as well as N97 CPU with 12W TDP. They have integrated chipsets and support for Intel Graphics, while the N97 CPU variant supports Intel UHD Graphics. The mini PC also has support for up to 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM.

Connectivity options for the Asus NUC 14 Essential mini PC include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a 2.5G LAN port. For audio, it gets a Realtek ALC3251 chipset, and for security, it features a fTPM or TPM 2.0 chip. It operates using a 65W power adapter which has a DC input of 19VDC and an output of 3.42A.

The Asus NUC 14 Essential is equipped with multiple ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C and four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports as well as one each of DisplayPort 1.4, USB 2.0 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), 3.5mm headset jack, RJ45 LAN, DC-in and Kensington Lock ports. The mini PC measures 135x115x36mm in size and weighs 480g.