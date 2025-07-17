The Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC was launched in India on Wednesday. It is built for artificial intelligence (AI) applications and comes with an Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2, complemented by Intel Graphics. As per the company, the Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC has a thermal design with dual heat pipes for efficient thermal management. It also gets a hinged lever-action design, which is said to allow users perform RAM or storage upgrades with ease. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC Price in India, Availability

The Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC is priced in India at Rs. 1,09,000. It is available for purchase across all major IT component stores and online retailers. With the mini PC, the company bundles a free one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud suite.

Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC Features, Specifications

According to Asus, the NUC 15 Pro Mini PC is powered by an Intel Core 5 Processor 210H. It has a configurable thermal design power (cTDP) of 25W. The mini PC is equipped with 8GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. However, customers can configure it with up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB of onboard SSD storage.

The processor is complemented by an integrated chipset and Intel Graphics. It runs on Windows 11 64-bit.

The company said that the Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC has a hinged lever-action design, which is said to allow easy upgradability of the RAM and storage components without using any specialised tools. In terms of dimensions, the mini PC measures 117 x 112 x 54mm and weighs 357.4g.

Users can connect up to four 4K resolution displays to the mini PC. Connectivity options on the Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC include Wi-Fi 7 BE202 and Bluetooth 5.4. It features a USB 3.2 Gen2 USB Type-C port and a USB 3.2 Gen2 USB Type-A port on the front.

On the rear, it gets two HDMI 2.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB 4.0 and DisplayPort 2.1 support, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one RJ45 LAN port, and a DC-in port for power supply. The Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC comes with a MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.